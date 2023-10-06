A historic hotel on a famous Scottish waterfront has been brought to market for sale.
Specialist agent Drysdale & Company is handling the sale of The Tobermory Hotel on the Isle of Mull.
The property has staff accommodation and a restaurant and bar and also has a strong trading history, the agent said.
The hotel sits on a picturesque seafront that has featured in advertising campaigns, films and television programmes, including the BBC children’s show Balamory.
Drysdale & Company said: "The Tobermory Hotel, situated on the main street overlooking the harbour of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is a 15 bed independently owned hotel with popular bar and restaurant."
The agent said the property has an "impressive trading history".
The hotel said it has been serving guests for 150 years. It said: "The hotel has a rich history that dates back to the early 19th century when it was first built as a private home for a wealthy merchant.
"In 1882, the house was purchased by a local businessman named George Robertson, who transformed it into a hotel.
"During World War II, the hotel was used as a base for British naval officers who were stationed in the area. After the war, the hotel was restored and reopened to the public."
The guide price for The Tobermory Hotel is £1.2 million.
Whisky distilled in Stirling for first time since 1852
Scotch whisky is being distilled in Stirling for the first time in 171 years, it was announced this morning.
Stirling Distillery has started production of its own new-make whisky, marking the first time the spirit has been produced in the city since 1852.
The distillery, which is based in the shadow of Stirling Castle, initially focused solely on gin when it opened in 2019, with the intention of moving slowly into whisky as the business grew. Since opening it has won numerous awards as a visitor attraction and for its range of gins.
