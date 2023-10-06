The Fraser family, who opened the 41-bedroom bar, restaurant, café and village shop in 1997, have already made strides in their mission.

In the last few years they have invested heavily in installing a biomass shed and fitting solar panels.

The biomass supplies heating to all areas of the business, while the 200-plus solar panels produce power for the kitchen, bar, restaurant and refrigeration units.

A large polytunnel and vegetable garden is used to grow as many vegetables and herbs as possible for the hotel, while local honey is also sold in the Village Shop.