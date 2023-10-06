An award-winning lochside pub and inn located on the West Highland Way is targeting Net Zero by 2040.

The owners of the Oak Tree Inn in Balmaha on the east shore of Loch Lomond have produced a Net Zero Strategy.

The Fraser family, who opened the 41-bedroom bar, restaurant, café and village shop in 1997, have already made strides in their mission. 

In the last few years they have invested heavily in installing a biomass shed and fitting solar panels.

The biomass supplies heating to all areas of the business, while the 200-plus solar panels produce power for the kitchen, bar, restaurant and refrigeration units. 

A large polytunnel and vegetable garden is used to grow as many vegetables and herbs as possible for the hotel, while local honey is also sold in the Village Shop. 

 