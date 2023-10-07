Group show manager Tsitsi Lynn Makuni said: “We’re delighted to be back with the country’s top wedding suppliers -to get couples excited about their big day and give them inspiration for how to say ‘I do’.

The Scottish Wedding Show is back in Glasgow this October 2023 (Image: Colin Mearns)

"The Scottish Wedding Show is a one-stop destination for all wedding planning needs, with our exhibitors covering every detail.

"We’re thrilled to welcome back familiar faces as well as some incredible new suppliers to give couples an abundance of inspiration.

"Whether you’re looking to throw a huge party or intimate celebration, The Scottish Wedding Show is excited to welcome you for a memorable weekend of wedding fun!”

Here's everything you need to know about The Scottish Wedding Show, including when and where it's on, how to get tickets, and the suppliers who will be there.

Where and when is The Scottish Wedding Show? Dates for 2023

The Scottish Wedding Show is taking place at the SEC in Glasgow from October 14-15, 2023.

How to get tickets for The Scottish Wedding Show 2023?





Tickets are available to book online now at thescottishweddingshow.com from £16 for entry only and £30 for VIP tickets.

Catwalk tickets are available for £3.50, though visitors must also hold a valid entry ticket.

VIP ticket holders can enjoy fast-track entry and a glass of fizz at the VIP lounge.

They also receive a preferred seat in the front two rows of the live catwalk show, a Clarins goody bag, an exclusive offer for afternoon tea at the Radisson RED and the latest copy of Tie the Knot Scotland magazine.

What wedding suppliers will be exhibitors at The Scottish Wedding Show 2023?





More than 220 exhibitors will be featured at The Scottish Wedding Show, showcasing everything from transport, food and drink, wedding favours, and memorable experiences.

Docking at the event for the first time is The Tall Ship, which is celebrating 30 years since its return to the River Clyde.

Also joining the event as a first-time exhibitor is Edinburgh-based Carolyn Baxter, debuting her inaugural bridal collection, ‘Voyage’ on the Catwalk.

For couples looking for the perfect soundtrack to their big day, the Live Band Showcase, sponsored by Hireaband, will be in full swing with 10 bands performing over the weekend.

To see the full list of exhibitors and for more information visit www.thescottishweddingshow.com