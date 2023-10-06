Startling figures have emerged from the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election which suggest the SNP have a huge headache on their hands.
With turnout of 37 per cent, the election ranks as one of the lowest-attended in recent years, so all parties could expect to see their share of the vote fall.
But for SNP candidate Katy Louden, the drop-off in support from previous MP Margaret Ferrier is profound.
In the last vote – the General Election in 2019 - Ferrier secured 23,775 votes, (44.20%) on a turnout of 53,794 (66.48%).
Her nearest challenger – Ged Killen of Labour – received 18,545 (34.47%) ballots.
However, last night saw their candidate secure just 8,399 votes as support for the SNP collapsed by more than 15,000.
This represents a 65 per cent decrease in the number of voters backing the party.
Katy Louden
By contrast, winning candidate Michael Shanks of Labour received 17,845 (58.55) - still down on 2019’s tally of votes but only by 4%.
Not only did he overturn the SNP’s majority of 5,230, he surpassed it by more than 4,000 votes to command a lead of 9,446.
READ MORE: Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election - Sarwar hails seismic win
This suggests that while Labour’s vote held up reasonably well, the SNP’s support has evaporated as people either stayed home in apathy or simply declined to back the party they had once voted for in droves.
Overall, the numbers behind the by-election reflect a picture of people weary of the SNP, and politics in general.
Just as the SNP vote collapes, so to did that of the Conservatives, whose candidate Thomas Kerr failed to even secure his deposit.
A surge in the Scottish Green vote also never materialised, with candidate Cameron Eadie securing just just 601 votes
Despite the huge spotlight shone on the constituency – with both Humza Yousaf and Sir Keir Starmer making trips to Rutherglen to pound the streets – turnout was significantly down on the 2019 election of 53,794 (66.48%).
While by-elections tend to be less well-supported than General Elections, the turnout in Rutherglen and Hamilton West was way below the UK Average of 50%.
This may be a feature of Scottish politics – with the last by-election in Airdrie and Shotts in 2021 also seeing a turnout of less than 40%.
Humza Yousaf was on the campaign trail ....
This election, held in May, attracted just 34% of the total electorate – who elected the SNP’s Anum Qaisar the Parliament.
The lowest turnout recorded in the UK was 18.2 per cent Manchester Central in 2012, which saw Lucy Powell of labour elected.
READ MORE: Rutherglen by-election - Tories and Scottish Greens lose their deposits
Rutherglen ranks as one of the largest-ever swings at a Westminster by-election in Scotland where a seat has changed hands.
Only four such contests since 1945 have seen larger swings, the most recent being at Glasgow East in July 2008, which the SNP won from Labour on a 22.5-point swing.
As was Sir Keir Starmer
Two other Westminster seats have changed hands at by-elections since the last general election: Wakefield, which Labour gained from the Conservatives in June 2022 on a swing of 12.7 points, and Hartlepool, which the Tories won from Labour in June 2021 on a swing of 16.0 points.
Labour had hoped to gain Uxbridge & South Ruislip from the Conservatives at the by-election in July of this year, needing only a swing of 7.6 points to do so.
In the event the party managed only a 6.7 point swing and the Tories held the seat.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel