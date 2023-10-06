Flying Scotsman will carry out rail tours this weekend after passing a mechanical inspection following a crash.
The 100-year-old locomotive was involved in a “shunting incident” with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages last Friday.
The slow-speed crash happened at Aviemore railway station in the Cairngorms, where the Strathspey Railway is based.
Two people were taken to hospital as a “precaution”, Police Scotland said.
Tours were cancelled and owners The National Railway Museum arranged for an inspection to be carried out on Monday.
A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “Following a full mechanical inspection of Flying Scotsman which took place at Strathspey Railway this week, the locomotive has been passed fit for main line operation.
“The investigation was carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.
“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing enquiries.
“The safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority, and the independent investigation into the circumstances of the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman will continue.”
Trips from Edinburgh Waverley station will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, arranged by the Railway Touring Company.
Flying Scotsman will take tourists on excursions to The Highland Express on Saturday, the Fife Circulars, on Sunday and the Aberdeen Flyer on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “The RAIB is aware of the accident at Aviemore that occurred last week.
“We are reviewing available evidence and deciding what further action to take.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police inquiries have concluded following a low-speed train collision at Aviemore railway station on Friday September 29.
“There was no criminality and the matter has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.”
