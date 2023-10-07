Formed at the height of the Covid pandemic, it wasn't until November 2021 that they could play together in front of crowds, with their first gig at a pub in London.

By summer 2022 they were opening for Mick Jagger and co, and they'll visit Glasgow next week on the back of well-received sets at Reading & Leeds festivals.

Keyboardist Aurora Nishevci says: "I have to kind of sit down and take it in. It’s hard to realise what’s actually happening, especially the big gigs.

"It’s an amazing feeling and completely surreal. With both those gigs the first few songs I kind of felt like I was in a daydream, ‘is this real? Is this reality?’.

“But on stage I always think it’s just us five on stage, no hassle, just playing music and it’s all good and it’ll be fine.

"We can do it on any stage anywhere, it’ll still be the five of us, it’ll still be great, and we’ll still have fun.

“That’s kind of what it’s about. That’s what we want to bring to every show, we’re having the time of our lives and we want you to have the time of your lives with us.”

The Last Dinner Party - their name is based on the idea of an debauched banquet - have released two singles so far, with 'Nothing Matters' racking up close to 10 million listens on Spotify.

Ms Nishevci says: "People are really responding to it and coming to gigs and singing along. It’s really nice, very emotional.

"We’ve got 'Lady of Mercy' coming next as our next single, we’ve just finished doing the music video which we’re all very proud of. We all contributed to the creative vision of that and it all came together exactly how we wanted.

“The album will be early next year – hopefully – with some more singles around that time as well.

"We’re so lucky that London has so many grassroots venues that will just take on up-and-coming bands, bands that might never have played a gig.

“So we just played around that circuit for a bit and playing before releasing because it just made sense to workshop the songs live – learn them, change them, give them time to breathe before you put them into a recording studio.

“That’s the way we want to carry on doing it, it just feels more natural.”

The group will play at Glasgow's SWG3 on October 9 before returning in December to support Hozier at the Hydro.

Given their rapid rise they haven't played many shows in front of a Scottish crowd - but they're already well aware of what to expect.

Ms Nishevci says: "“We’ve only played in Scotland once, and it was in a little pub and it was packed. I felt like we played our set 10 times faster because we were just running on adrenaline and feeding off the crowd."

The Last Dinner Party play Glasgow's SWG3 on Monday October 9. Tickets are available here.