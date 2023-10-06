The concept behind the popular chain comes from co-founders Steve Moore and Paul Barham who were said to have been inspired after witnessing a particularly compelling game of darts at a pub in Devon in 2012.

Three years later, after securing funding, learning the ins and outs of the hospitality trade, and throwing ‘over 1 million test darts’ their first bar was opened in London’s Shoreditch.

Since then, they have expanded across the UK in cities including Cardiff, Manchester and Bristol.

Following this week’s Glasgow launch CEO, Steve Moore, said: “We are thrilled to finally open our doors in Glasgow after six years of planning.

“We can't wait to welcome everyone in and see what we've been working so hard on.

“So much love and care has gone into this venue and we’re so excited to hear what everyone thinks."

Advertised as the ‘ultimate destination for groups of all sizes’, the venue offers a mezzanine floor for private events and is now accepting bookings for the festive period.

Alongside a selection of cocktails, their menu ranges from small plates including 24-hour pulled pork bao buns to sourdough ‘pizza paddles’.

A second Scottish Flight Club location is reportedly being planned for Edinburgh.

For more information visit their website here.