JD Wetherspoon has returned to profitability for the first time since the start of the pandemic three years ago but its shares finished yesterday's trading more than 6% lower amid concerns that its sales growth is slowing.
Like-for-like sales during the 12 months to the end of July rose by 12.7% and total sales by 10.6% to £1.92 billion. Growth continued during the nine weeks to October 1 but eased to just shy of 10%.
"We retain our concerns over long-term compression in margins given changing sales mix exacerbated by inflationary environment which limits the recovery potential," analysts at Libeirum said.
A 16.7% increase in food sales was a major factor behind the rise in revenue, while bar sales were up 9%.
READ MORE: Wetherspoons back in profit as popular Glasgow pub re-opens
Set up in 1984 by chairman Tim Martin, Wetherspoons runs more than 820 pubs across the UK and Ireland including the Sir John Moore in Glasgow's Argyle Street. The venue officially re-opened yesterday after being closed for two months as part of a £1.4m overhaul and expansion.
The group posted a pre-tax profit of £42.6m for the year versus a loss of £30m in the previous 12 months. In its last full year prior to the pandemic it made a pre-tax profit of £102m.
The company's operating margin was 5.6%, an improvement on the "wafer-thin" 1.5% the previous year. However, chief executive John Hutson remained cautious about the coming months.
“While sales may have returned to something resembling normality, the pressure on margin and profit remains evident,” he said.
“Wetherspoon’s has been able to pass on some of the inflationary costs without diminishing its appeal, but equally, it will be mindful that this particular strategy needs to be reined in where possible in order to maintain its no-nonsense and no-frills value offering.”
READ MORE: Wetherspoon denies pub sales are 'money-raising' exercise
The hospitality sector has been under tremendous pressure since the Covid pandemic which forced restaurants, bars, and other public venues into temporary hibernation for weeks at a time. Once health restrictions started to ease the industry came under an inflationary assault as energy, food and wage costs shot through the roof.
In a bid to regain control of inflation the Bank of England raised interest rates for 14 consecutive months, from 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% currently. There are concerns that this could push the UK economy into a recession, with BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent noting earlier this week that there are clear signs of an economic slowdown.
Shares in Wetherspoons closed yesterday's trading 44.5p lower at 652p, a decline of 6.4%.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here