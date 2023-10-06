And it has upgraded to an amber warning for "prolonged heavy rain" to cause "widespread disruption" for a large area covering Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and the Highlands from 3am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Scotland is facing "heavy and persistent" rainfall which could cause flooding and disruption from midnight on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday morning.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, the Met Office said, causing danger to life.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and delays and cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

With the extreme weather likely to cause flooding and disruption, the Scottish Government has advised people to make a 'flood plan' for their homes and businesses.

Justice Secretary and Minister for Resilience Angela Constance said: “The potential impacts of this Amber warning for rain are severe so people need to plan ahead and pay close attention to all travel advice, which is likely to be updated over the course of the weekend.

“Flood alerts are also in place and residents in affected areas should stay clear of any floodwater and consider making a flood plan for their homes or business. Information and advice is available on the Ready Scotland website.

“The Scottish Government and partners will continue to monitor the situation closely and Ministers are being kept updated.”