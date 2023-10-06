“We’re very proud to see that the Scotch Whisky industry has once more come together and raised an incredible amount in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland," Distillers' Charity chairman Grant Gordon said.

"In the past 21 months, with proceeds from the first One of One Auction, over 800 young people who were isolated, disengaged and inactive, have already benefited from support through the Youth Action Fund. This year’s auction has once more raised a substantial amount of funds, which will contribute towards our aspiration of changing the lives of another 1,000 young people across Scotland in the next two years."

Across the sale, nineteen auction records were achieved: for Brora (Lot 5), Glenglassaugh (Lot 6), Glenmorangie (Lot 7), Macduff (Lot 10), Old Pulteney (Lot 11), The Glenturret (Lot 13), Bladnoch (Lot 15), Holyrood (Lot 18), Littlemill (Lot 20), Bowmore (Lot 22), Kilchoman (Lot 25), That Boutique-y Whisky Company (Lot 26), Glen Scotia (Lot 27), House of Hazelwood (Lot 29), Glen Moray (Lot 30), The Glen Grant (Lot 32), The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (Lot 33), Gordon & MacPhail (Lot 34), and The Last Drop (Lot 38).

Leading the auction was the spectacular Bowmore STAC 55 Years Old, the oldest whisky ever released by the distillery, which sold for £562,500. An extended bidding battle broke out as collectors offered amounts far in advance of the previous bid to secure the highly-prized single malt housed in a ground-breaking magnum-sized 1.5 litre hand-blown bottle.

A new auction record was achieved when Brora Iris 50 Year Old 1972, - the oldest Brora single malt that has ever been bottled and presented in a 1.5 litre decanter - sold for £400,000.

In the run-up to the sale, online bidding had already broken Brora’s previous auction record. On the day, multiple bids resulted in an outcome establishing the highest price for a bottle of whisky released from the Brora distillery.

From the Glen Grant Distillery, The Visionary – one of the oldest whiskies to be released by the distillery – more than doubled its high estimate by selling for £212,500, establishing a record for a bottle of The Glen Grant at auction. An auction record was achieved for The Glenturret when The Glenturret Enduring Spirit - four Lalique crystal decanters, each containing liquid to celebrate a century of The Glenturret's existence - tripled its estimate to bring in £125,000.

The Gordon & MacPhail Recollection Showcase, featuring five uniquely engraved Glencairn decanters each containing an extremely rare one-off 70cl single malt from a distillery that has been lost or silent for decades, brought in £93,750. Old Pulteney Bow Wave 45 Year Old, the oldest expression released to date from Old Pulteney Distillery, more than doubled its pre-sale high estimate, selling for £68,750.

From the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, The Only Drop saw a flurry of bids resulting in a final sale price of £18,750.

Yesterday’s result means that the first two Distillers One of One Auctions have raised a combined total of £4.2m for charity. Yesterday's event at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh attracted an estimated 200 guests from around the world.