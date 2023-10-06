Police are on the scene and working on the situation, as they and ScotRail staff look to move people safely off the tracks.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re sorry to our customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

"Just keep hold of your tickets and claim on our website or mobile app.”

Scotrail posted on X, formely known as Twitter, saying: "There are people on the line near Glasgow Central's low level platforms 16 & 17.

"We can't run any trains on the Argyle Line until we know they're safely out the way, police and staff working on this now.

“This doesn't affect trains from the main station, platforms 1-15. ^Angus”

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.