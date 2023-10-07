The 30-cover restaurant has had the same owners for two decades, and has been acquired by an "overseas chef".

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "We acted on behalf of chef Jason Gallagher and Jane Walker, front of house, who had ran the business for the last 20 years and decided to sell in the summer."

READ MORE: Korean restaurant brand opens new city centre location

He continued: "Given the excellent trading location as well as long term ownership the business attracted interest almost immediately.

The restaurant is the sought-after area of Stockbridge (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"We organised several viewings and were able to present a number of competing offers to our clients. The restaurant was placed under offer quickly.

"We are unable to reveal the identity of the buyer at this stage but we can say an overseas chef has purchased the business."

READ MORE: Head chef for new city centre restaurant unveiled

The agent also said: "The market is Edinburgh remains very active with the sale of the Stockbridge Restaurant is the latest in a line of successful sales in the city from Cornerstone. "

St Stephen Steet is described as "a characterful and charming street housing quality pubs, bars, restaurants and eclectic shops", and "the restaurant enjoys a prominent trading location in the heart of the street".

READ MORE: Football pub for sale as owner retires

The Stockbridge Restaurant was said to be a "well-loved Edinburgh restaurant" that was run successfully.

It won Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at this year's 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the leasehold was marketed at £50,000 and the rent at £20,000.