A renowned restaurant on an iconic Scottish street has been sold.
Cornerstone Business Agents handled the leasehold sale of the Stockbridge Restaurant in the Scottish capital, which it said sits in a "much sought-after location" in the city's St Stephen Street.
The 30-cover restaurant has had the same owners for two decades, and has been acquired by an "overseas chef".
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "We acted on behalf of chef Jason Gallagher and Jane Walker, front of house, who had ran the business for the last 20 years and decided to sell in the summer."
He continued: "Given the excellent trading location as well as long term ownership the business attracted interest almost immediately.
"We organised several viewings and were able to present a number of competing offers to our clients. The restaurant was placed under offer quickly.
"We are unable to reveal the identity of the buyer at this stage but we can say an overseas chef has purchased the business."
The agent also said: "The market is Edinburgh remains very active with the sale of the Stockbridge Restaurant is the latest in a line of successful sales in the city from Cornerstone. "
St Stephen Steet is described as "a characterful and charming street housing quality pubs, bars, restaurants and eclectic shops", and "the restaurant enjoys a prominent trading location in the heart of the street".
The Stockbridge Restaurant was said to be a "well-loved Edinburgh restaurant" that was run successfully.
It won Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at this year's 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards.
The value of the sale was not disclosed but the leasehold was marketed at £50,000 and the rent at £20,000.
