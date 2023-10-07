People have been advised to take precautions and not expect "a normal wet autumn day" and to check SEPA's flood updates regularly.

Flood alerts cover much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, Fife and the Borders.

Flood warnings, which apply more locally, have been issued for many areas including Queen's Drive, New Mill Road and Samson Avenue in Kilmarnock, Bridge of Allan, Aberfoyle and Crammond.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country.

Ruth Ellis, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “A major rainfall event is expected bringing significant prolonged heavy rain throughout Saturday over the Southern Highlands and western Central Belt, with more heavy rain in the north on Sunday.

“As a result, we’re likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts across those areas. Danger to life, widespread property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure is possible.

“We would advise people living and working in the affected areas to consider any steps they need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts and consider whether their journey is necessary.”

She added: “Regional Flood Alerts and more locally specific Flood Warnings have been issued. More Local Flood Warnings will be issued as required.

"We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation, monitoring 24/7 as well as working closely with the Met Office and other partner agencies.

“We would strongly advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone. People can also check our Flood Updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.”

On Saturday morning, SEPA’s Vincent Fitzsimmons (Sepa), said the impact of the rain was already beginning to be felt.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We are expecting widespread flooding through today, Saturday and into Sunday morning.”

He added: “It’s very heavy rain, but it will be relentless for a particularly long period of time.

“This is not just a normal wet autumn day. We are concerned about the possibility of significant flooding.

“There is that amber area, it goes from the western half of the central belt through up into the Highlands.

“There are communities there where we have quite significant concerns.”