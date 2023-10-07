Network Rail Scotland posted pictures of stations and tracks inundated with muddy water, including one flood rising almost to the platform’s edge.

The rail authority said it had acted "proactively" to close the station last night in light of the weather warnings.

ScotRail’s managing director Alex Hynes posted on Twitter, saying: “We have some lines of route closed and significant disruption in the Amber weather alert area.

“Local roads are also becoming impassable in many areas. Please check before you travel and stay safe!”

Just got sent this on WhatsApp, it’s a submarine yees are needing troops https://t.co/dEvfZTzwaQ pic.twitter.com/XX2s6HltYs — Dylan (@_dy23n) October 7, 2023

Dozens of trains have been cancelled as the network struggles to cope with the deluge, which is forecast to continue until the evening.

Stations closed include Bowling, where the track is flooded between Dalmuir and Helensburgh/Balloch and Thornliebank, where water was pictured cascading across the tracks.

We’ve had to suspend @ScotRail services on the @NetworkRailGLC - East Kilbride route due to flooding over both tracks at Thornliebank station. Here’s an image from @ScotRail’s CCTV centre of what we’re dealing with. pic.twitter.com/tpZkEEi8hx — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

Other areas highlighted being affected by heavy flooding by Network rail include Achnasheen between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, and Dalmarnock and Bridgeton on the Argyle Line which prevents trains from running via Glasgow Central low-level.

Here's the flooding at Dalmarnock and Bridgeton on the Argyle Line which prevents @ScotRail from running via Glasgow Central low-level. Due to attend @CelticFC vs @KilmarnockFC this afternoon? Please bear this in mind when planning your journey. @CelticFCSLO @KilmarnockFCSLO https://t.co/KAiQ2eLk3C pic.twitter.com/SpVstunp2T — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

Network rail has warned this may affect travel to the match between Celtic and Kilmarnock FC.

Network Rail Tweeted out pictures of the dalmuir tunnels, where so much water has accumulated it would reach a train's windows if any were running.

The operator said: The water level is massive – it’s up to around the window level on a train. "The fixed pumps here have been completely overwhelmed by the extreme rainfall.

"It'll take time for this to clear once the rain stops."

Here’s the state of play at Dalmuir Twin Tunnels. As you can see, the water level is massive – it’s up to around the window level on a train. The fixed pumps here have been completely overwhelmed by the extreme rainfall. It'll take time for this to clear once the rain stops. https://t.co/XeKiuenQfO pic.twitter.com/trLWhJeOEO — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

In Glasgow, flooding in the Kightswood tunnel has closed the line between Anniesland and Westerton, meaning travel has been disrupted to and from Milngavie.

Other routes affected include the West Highland Line, Highland Mainline, Glasgow towards Ayr, Largs Ardrossan, Wemyss Bay, Gourock - where there is flooding at Langbank - and Yoker between Clydebank and Dalmuir.

We’ve closed the line between Anniesland and Westerton, due to flooding in Knightswood tunnel. This photograph is from earlier, but water has now risen above the rails, meaning it’s not safe to run trains. This affects all @ScotRail services via Singer and to/from Milngavie. pic.twitter.com/c9hwKr69G1 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

A number of top-flight and lower league games have been postponed due to the bad weather. They include; Dundee's Scottish Premiership game with Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath in the Championship along with League 2 games Bonnyrigg Rose v East Fife and Elgin City v Stenhousemuir.

Three top-flight matches are scheduled for 15:00, but fans have been warned that travel to them could be difficult.

Due to flooding at Achnasheen between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, we’ve had to close the line until engineers can inspect the track. Here’s the conditions we’re dealing with there at the moment. pic.twitter.com/wsMhP1DVQe — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

The Met Office said this area could see as much as 150-180mm of rainfall accumulating in the wettest spots with many areas suffering heavy rain already overnight.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”