Incredible scenes of flooded train stations across Scotland have been posted by Network rail as Saturday’s torrential downpour continues unabated.  

The operator has taken to social media to illustrate the level of disruption faced across the network by heavy rain which arrived across much of the country in the early hours.

Network Rail Scotland posted pictures of stations and tracks inundated with muddy water, including one flood rising almost to the platform’s edge.  

The rail authority said it had acted "proactively" to close the station last night in light of the weather warnings. 

ScotRail’s managing director Alex Hynes posted on Twitter, saying: “We have some lines of route closed and significant disruption in the Amber weather alert area. 

“Local roads are also becoming impassable in many areas. Please check before you travel and stay safe!” 

Dozens of trains have been cancelled as the network struggles to cope with the deluge, which is forecast to continue until the evening.  

Stations closed include Bowling, where the track is flooded between Dalmuir and Helensburgh/Balloch and Thornliebank, where water was pictured cascading across the tracks.  

Other areas highlighted being affected by heavy flooding by Network rail include Achnasheen between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, and Dalmarnock and Bridgeton on the Argyle Line which prevents trains from running via Glasgow Central low-level. 

Network rail has warned this may affect travel to the match between Celtic and Kilmarnock FC.  

Network Rail Tweeted out pictures of the dalmuir tunnels, where so much water has accumulated it would reach a train's windows if any were running. 

The operator said: The water level is massive – it’s up to around the window level on a train. "The fixed pumps here have been completely overwhelmed by the extreme rainfall.

"It'll take time for this to clear once the rain stops."

In Glasgow, flooding in the Kightswood tunnel has closed the line between Anniesland and Westerton, meaning travel has been disrupted to and from Milngavie. 

Other routes affected include the West Highland Line, Highland Mainline, Glasgow towards Ayr, Largs Ardrossan, Wemyss Bay, Gourock  - where there is flooding at Langbank - and Yoker between Clydebank and Dalmuir.

A number of top-flight and lower league games have been postponed due to the bad weather. They include; Dundee's Scottish Premiership game with Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath in the Championship along with League 2 games Bonnyrigg Rose v East Fife and Elgin City v Stenhousemuir.

Three top-flight matches are scheduled for 15:00, but fans have been warned that travel to them could be difficult.  

The Met Office said this area could see as much as 150-180mm of rainfall accumulating in the wettest spots with many areas suffering heavy rain already overnight.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”