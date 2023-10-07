Ten people have been airlifted from their vehicles after landslides closed two roads in Scotland.
A number of vehicles were stuck on the A83 and A815 in Argyll and Bute and an HM Coastguard helicopter was used to remove them to safety.
Police say there were no reports of any injuries. The roads remain closed and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
Police have warned drivers not to travel in Argyll and Bute after heavy rain caused a number of landslips on a major route.
A83 - Motorists airlifted to safety.
Our Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Prestwick, was called upon by Police Scotland this morning, to assist in the evacuation of motorists following multiple landslides on the A83 near Inveraray due to significant rainfall.
Vid: Jamie Lang
Officers said that the A83 between Tarbet and Lochgilphead has been closed because of the danger, with mudslides covering part of the route.
Saturday’s downpours, which are predicted to last until Sunday morning, have caused widespread disruption on the roads and rail network, and also sparked fears of flooding across the country.
Police Scotland issued a message on social media, saying: “The A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips.
“Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption”
The force shared a picture taken from an HM Coastguard helicopter showing the road covered in mud which had tumbled down the hillside.
The A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips. Police Scotland shared an image from the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter at Cairndow. Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption.
The Scottish Government’s resilience room officials met on Friday to discuss the upcoming rain.
UPDATE 13:30
Police are now asking drivers in the North West and Argyll and Bute area NOT to travel due to the poor weather conditions.
If your journey is essential, read advice on driving in heavy rain and flooding.
Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.
“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.
“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”
