It said that some oil sheen “may be visible”.

The watchdog is advising people to keep clear of the river and flood waters at present.

⚠️Aberfoyle: SEPA is aware of a quantity of heating oil for domestic premises having leaked into the River Forth at Aberfoyle. @fire_scot has attended. Some oil sheen may be visible .

⚠️Please keep clear of the river and flood waters at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed to The Herald that crews are in attendance in the town’s Main Street.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “Due to flooding we have six fire appliances in attendance to assist with flooding on Main Street in Aberfoyle.”

On Saturday morning, SEPA issued a ‘danger to life’ warning amid a “major rainfall event” affecting many parts of the country.

The watchdog has issued more than 50 flood alerts and flood warnings – the more serious category.

On Saturday, 10 motorists were airlifted were rescued by helicopter from the A83, near Inveraray in Argyll and Bute after they became trapped between landslides.

Meanwhile, The Met Office has issued fresh amber alerts for heavy rainfall and flooding for north east Scotland and Central, Tayside and Fife.

