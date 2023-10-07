Scotland’s environment watchdog has issued an alert over a flooding-related pollution incident in Aberfoyle.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said it is aware of a quantity of heating oil for domestic premises having leaked into the River Forth.
It said that some oil sheen “may be visible”.
The watchdog is advising people to keep clear of the river and flood waters at present.
⚠️Aberfoyle: SEPA is aware of a quantity of heating oil for domestic premises having leaked into the River Forth at Aberfoyle. @fire_scot has attended. Some oil sheen may be visible .— Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) October 7, 2023
⚠️Please keep clear of the river and flood waters at this time.
⚠️https://t.co/jshA60LoKJ pic.twitter.com/lnUSEQynhq
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed to The Herald that crews are in attendance in the town’s Main Street.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “Due to flooding we have six fire appliances in attendance to assist with flooding on Main Street in Aberfoyle.”
On Saturday morning, SEPA issued a ‘danger to life’ warning amid a “major rainfall event” affecting many parts of the country.
The watchdog has issued more than 50 flood alerts and flood warnings – the more serious category.
On Saturday, 10 motorists were airlifted were rescued by helicopter from the A83, near Inveraray in Argyll and Bute after they became trapped between landslides.
Meanwhile, The Met Office has issued fresh amber alerts for heavy rainfall and flooding for north east Scotland and Central, Tayside and Fife.
Follow our LIVE weather blog for all the latest updates here
