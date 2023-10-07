The Met Office has extended its amber weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Scotland.
The “danger to life” warning covers Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland until 2pm on Sunday.
Rain will move north and east this evening and overnight, becoming heavy and persistent and leading to flooding and disruption, the Met Office said.
The updated warning reads: "The band of rain across central and western parts of Scotland will move slowly north and east through this evening and overnight, before clearing later Sunday.
⚠️ @metoffice has issued an extended Amber weather warning for rain until 2pm on Sunday.— Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) October 7, 2023
Areas likely to be affected are:
🟠 Angus
🟠 Perth & Kinross
🟠 Aberdeenshire
🟠 Moray
🟠Highlands
If you travel in these area, be prepared to experience disruption on the roads.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/QlJHzxzJux
"Rain will become heavy and persistent with some places seeing 40-60mm, and perhaps up to 80mm in one or two spots.
"This rain falling onto already saturated ground and into river catchments that are already high will lead to further flooding and transport disruption."
Police Scotland is advising people travelling in areas covered by the warning to be prepared to experience disruption on the roads.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here