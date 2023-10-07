Rain will move north and east this evening and overnight, becoming heavy and persistent and leading to flooding and disruption, the Met Office said.

The updated warning reads: "The band of rain across central and western parts of Scotland will move slowly north and east through this evening and overnight, before clearing later Sunday.

⚠️ @metoffice has issued an extended Amber weather warning for rain until 2pm on Sunday.



Areas likely to be affected are:

🟠 Angus

🟠 Perth & Kinross

🟠 Aberdeenshire

🟠 Moray

🟠Highlands



If you travel in these area, be prepared to experience disruption on the roads.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/QlJHzxzJux — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) October 7, 2023

"Rain will become heavy and persistent with some places seeing 40-60mm, and perhaps up to 80mm in one or two spots.

"This rain falling onto already saturated ground and into river catchments that are already high will lead to further flooding and transport disruption."

Police Scotland is advising people travelling in areas covered by the warning to be prepared to experience disruption on the roads.