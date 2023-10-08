A separate amber warning, stretching from Aviemore to Glasgow, expired at 6am, with much of the rest of the country under yellow warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had 53 flood warnings and 17 alerts in place at 8.30am, while a severe flood warning is active for the Aviemore/Dalfaber area.

A very wet day across Scotland, but warmer and drier further south Here are the extremes for Saturday 7th October 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ji8xfLj7RA — Met Office (@metoffice) October 7, 2023

In a statement, Sepa said extensive flooding is expected to properties and businesses “in and around Aviemore from the early hours of Sunday morning”, with rivers forecast to slowly peak throughout the day.

Anyone in the affected area is urged to stay away from flood water, avoid unnecessary risks and comply with any evacuation orders.

It comes after a spokesman for ScotRail said some parts of Scotland saw a month’s rain in the 24 hours to Saturday evening, affecting train services throughout the country.

The Met Office said Tyndrum, west Perthshire experienced the most rainfall, with 112.6mm falling on the small village.

Although the rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, it should clear away in the afternoon.

Police said there had been no reports of injuries but they were treating the persistent heavy rain in parts of the west of Scotland as a "major incident".

On Saturday no cross border trains ran and ScotRail cancelled dozens of services and also cut short its scheduled timetable.

The operator warned that there would be further disruption on Sunday.

Road maintenance agencies said that conditions in the Argyll area were "challenging" and it was too dangerous to assess the A83 landslips on Saturday.

A statement from Bear Scotland said the road would remain closed at the Rest and Be Thankful section, while inspections take place.

It said: "There have been seven identified landslips on the A83, including several at the Rest and Be Thankful.

"Road closures are in place between Inveraray and Tarbet due to landslides both sides of Dunoon junction. The hard closure point is at Ardgarten, with road closed ahead at Tarbet.

"The usual diversion via A819/A85/A82 at A85 Dalmally is also currently closed due to flooding."

Landslips closed the A83 on Saturday

Discussing the situation likely to unfold today in a statement released on Saturday night, Vincent Fitzsimons, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Scotland is experiencing a major rainfall event that is bringing prolonged, heavy rain throughout the day and well into Sunday.

"I want to be very clear that this is not a normal Autumn weekend for Scotland. We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life.

"There are widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding."

He added: “Heavy rain has been falling since Friday night in many areas and will continue in northern Scotland throughout Saturday evening and well into Sunday.

"Some areas will have seen more than a month’s rain by the end of the weekend. Of particular concern are communities in the Met Office amber weather warning area that extends across much of northern Scotland.

"Examples include Aviemore and communities down the Spey Valley, but many more communities are also at risk. SEPA has been working closely with partners to help them target support for these areas."

He advised people to check SEPA's live Flood Updates for all the latest information, while those living, working and travelling in the affected areas should consider the steps they need to take now "to be prepared for flooding impacts and consider whether their journey is necessary."

Mr Fitzsimons added: "We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation, monitoring 24/7 as well as working closely with the Met Office and other partner agencies.

“We would strongly advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates and heed emergency service and local authority advice.

"As well as checking our live Flood Updates for all the latest information, people can view the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.”