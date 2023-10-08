Details of funding for the A75 road upgrade have yet to be “fleshed out”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.
The project to improve the road, which links the ferry port at Cairnryan to the north of England, was mentioned in the Prime Minister’s Conservative party conference speech.
As one of a number of road projects benefitting from funding freed up by cancelling HS2, Rishi Sunak said it would “connect our Union with the A75 boosting links between Scotland and Northern Ireland”.
Speaking during a trade visit to Vietnam, Mr Jack said the A75 went through his Dumfries and Galloway constituency.
READ MORE: Scottish Secretary accuses Nicola Sturgeon of "broken promises" over A75
He said: “I’m delighted there will be money for that.
“We’ve already agreed with the Scottish Government a feasibility project, the UK Government is funding £7 million on the upgrade of the road.
“And then there’s the £36 billion that’s been freed up from the HS2 project and some of that £36 billion will be apportioned to the A75."
Asked how much this would be, he said: “No, we’ve got to thrash out the details.
“These are discussions I’ll be having in the very near future but we haven’t fleshed out the detail yet.”
He added: “Obviously I want to see it starting in the next few years, but it will take a number of years to complete”
Following the Prime Minister’s statement, First Minister Humza Yousaf told reporters that he doubted the money would be forthcoming.
Mr Jack was in Hanoi to promote Scotch whisky exports and meet members of the Vietnamese government.
READ MORE: Man charged with road offences amid Cairnryan P&O protest
As well as whisky, the UK delegation discussed cooperation around Vietnam’s offshore wind power ambitions and a new partnership between the British University in Vietnam and Stirling University.
Exports of whisky have grown more than threefold since 2019 when a new trade deal was signed.
Mr Jack, who is the first Scottish Secretary to visit the southeast Asian country, said the spirit was “very, very popular” in Vietnam.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel