A Scottish airport has welcomed a double route launch with the return of a European airline.
However, as Glasgow Airport toasted Wizz Air's move to open flights to Budapest and Bucharest from the city from next month, it came as the airline quit Edinburgh Airport, where it has previously operated the routes.
The owner of Glasgow Airport, which ran flights before the pandemic by the Hungary-based operator to Budapest from the city, hailed the move, while Edinburgh said its routes remained covered by another carrier.
Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “Wizz Air’s return to Glasgow is fantastic news, offering two sensational destinations in Central and Eastern Europe."
Separately, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it plans to open a new Glasgow connection.
'Quaint' country inn near Perth comes on to market
The opportunity to lease a “quaint” country inn based on the outskirts of Glenfarg has arisen.
The Bein Inn, originally built as a manor house in the 19th century, is located in a picturesque Perthshire location, on the junction of the A912 and B996, and popular with tourists and locals for day trips. It includes 12 letting bedrooms, two traditional bars with original stone walls and features, restaurant, lounge, and outdoor terrace; there is also “well-presented” owners’ accommodation.
Family-owned Scottish business unveils takeover
Scottish timber group James Jones & Sons has acquired Lancashire Saws, a bandsaw blade manufacturer and saw servicing provider.
Family-owned James Jones & Sons, which has operations in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and employs more than 2,100 people, did not disclose the price paid. The Larbert-based company, which has an annual turnover of more than £600 million and lists its core activities as sawmilling, I-joists and pallet manufacture, noted it had a “longstanding relationship” with Lancashire Saws.
BUSINESS INSIGHT 📈
Wetherspoons back in profit as popular Glasgow pub re-opens
This article also appears in our daily Business Insight 📝 newsletter. Find out more here.
As Glasgow's popular Sir John Moore re-opened this week, staff at the newly-expanded "super pub" should be cheered to hear that its owner has returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic.
JD Wetherspoon has posted a pre-tax profit of £42.6 million for the 12 months to the end of July, versus a loss of £30m in the previous year. Food sales were a major factor in the 10.6% increase in total sales to £1.92 billion, while bar sales were up 9%.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here