The owner of Glasgow Airport, which ran flights before the pandemic by the Hungary-based operator to Budapest from the city, hailed the move, while Edinburgh said its routes remained covered by another carrier.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “Wizz Air’s return to Glasgow is fantastic news, offering two sensational destinations in Central and Eastern Europe."

Separately, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it plans to open a new Glasgow connection.

'Quaint' country inn near Perth comes on to market

The opportunity to lease a “quaint” country inn based on the outskirts of Glenfarg has arisen.

The Bein Inn is said by the agent to be conveniently located to Perth, Glenfarg village, the town of Kinross and to central and east Fife (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

The Bein Inn, originally built as a manor house in the 19th century, is located in a picturesque Perthshire location, on the junction of the A912 and B996, and popular with tourists and locals for day trips. It includes 12 letting bedrooms, two traditional bars with original stone walls and features, restaurant, lounge, and outdoor terrace; there is also “well-presented” owners’ accommodation.

Family-owned Scottish business unveils takeover

Scottish timber group James Jones & Sons has acquired Lancashire Saws, a bandsaw blade manufacturer and saw servicing provider.

The Larbert-based company, which has an annual turnover of more than £600 million and lists its core activities as sawmilling, I-joists and pallet manufacture, noted it had a 'longstanding relationship' with Lancashire Saws (Image: James Jones & Sons)

Family-owned James Jones & Sons, which has operations in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and employs more than 2,100 people, did not disclose the price paid. The Larbert-based company, which has an annual turnover of more than £600 million and lists its core activities as sawmilling, I-joists and pallet manufacture, noted it had a “longstanding relationship” with Lancashire Saws.

Wetherspoons back in profit as popular Glasgow pub re-opens

As Glasgow's popular Sir John Moore re-opened this week, staff at the newly-expanded "super pub" should be cheered to hear that its owner has returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic.

Set up in 1984 by chairman Tim Martin, Wetherspoons runs more than 820 pubs across the UK and Ireland including the Sir John Moore in Argyle Street (Image: Newsquest)

JD Wetherspoon has posted a pre-tax profit of £42.6 million for the 12 months to the end of July, versus a loss of £30m in the previous year. Food sales were a major factor in the 10.6% increase in total sales to £1.92 billion, while bar sales were up 9%.