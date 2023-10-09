The Labour party conference is in full swing in Liverpool, with key speeches expected from Anas Sarwar and Rachel Reeves today.
Hot on the heels of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, the Labour conference takes place from Sunday to Tuesday (October 8-10) and will set about the party's key plans for the UK if it seizes power.
Bolstered by the success of the party's "seismic" victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Labour is eyeing up the possibility of beating the SNP in Scotland and winning the next general election.
Here's how to watch the Labour party conference live, key speeches taking place on Monday (October 9) and what to expect.
How to watch the Labour party conference live 2023
The Labour party conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.
It will also be covered by the BBC, Sky News, and other broadcasters. You can watch the Labour party's live coverage here:
Labour party conference timetable for Monday, October 9
8.45am - How Labour wins and how to read the polls
10am - How does Labour build an NHS workforce fit for the future? Featuring West Streeting MP
11.15am - Where does the Labour Party stand on civil liberties? With Zarah Sultana MP
12pm - Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will address the audience in the conference hall where she is expected to announce plans to recoup billions of pounds lost to Covid fraud and waste.
12.30pm - What would a Labour government mean for workers’ rights? With Justin Madders MP and Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT.
2.30pm - Shadow Immigration minister Stephen Kinnock will appear on a panel about Cross Channel migration.
2.50pm - Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will give a speech outlining how he believes the party can beat the SNP in Scotland
3pm - LabourList Rally: The election campaign starts now. Speakers include Angela Rayner, Ian Murray, Lisa Nandy, and Stella Creasy.
4pm - Shadow Minister for Youth Justice Anna McMorrin and Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell join a panel about drill music and racial bias in criminal trials.
5.30pm - Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson joins a panel on teacher shortages.
8.30pm - LabourList x LIME Karaoke and Club Night.
