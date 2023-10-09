It comes after a deluge at the weekend saw roads and railway lines flooded, rivers burst their banks, and dramatic landslides requiring people to be airlifted from their vehicles.

In scenes which have been compared to the extreme weather during the 2018 Beast from the East, more than a month's worth of rain fell in a single day in some areas.

Scotland has been hit by relentless rainfall (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

People are being warned of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded on Tuesday, causing damage.

There is also a chance of disruption on the roads and railway services, with flooding potentially leading to some further road closures.

A danger to life warning is still in place after the extensive flooding on the River Tay, particularly in Perth, and the River Spey in Aviemore.

While on Tuesday, Sepa has put a yellow warning in place across the west coast, with flooding set to cause danger to life and damage to buildings, as well as disruption to infrastructure.

Landslides and overflowing rivers

Communities faced some of the "most challenging conditions ever" after the downpour at the weekend, which unleashed 2,000 tonnes of debris crashing down onto the A83 in Argyll and Bute.

There were seven identified landlslides on the road at the weekend, BEAR Scotland said, including one which hit the highway at the notorious Rest and Be Thankful spot.

Ten people were airlifted to safety after multiple landslips on the A83 between Tarbet and Lochgilphead and the A815 in Argyll and Bute.

They included a mother and daughter whose car was hit by two landslides close to the Rest, forcing it into a ditch.

High water levels of the River Dulnain at Carrbridge near Aviemore (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

Head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, Stein Connelly, said: “It’s been an extremely challenging 72 hours, with perhaps some of most difficult conditions we’ve experienced since the Beast from the East.

“In terms of Argyll, the area around the A83 Rest and Be Thankful saw a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, fall over 36 hours. Only a small amount of debris has reached the road at the Rest and Be Thankful itself.

“Safety inspections are now under way, and teams are on site to begin clear-up operations once it is deemed safe to do so.”

While Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “Communities across Scotland have dealt with some of the most challenging conditions they have faced.

“While the picture is gradually improving, we are still dealing with flooding, a number of road closures and hazardous driving conditions due to surface water, so I would remind people to please exercise caution on the roads.

“The situation in Argyll and Bute remains extremely challenging, with a number of main routes closed. In that area I would urge people to consider if their journey is really necessary or if it can be delayed until conditions improve further.”

Rivers have returned to more normal levels in most areas, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) reports, though they remained high on the Tay and Spey on Monday.

As of Monday, there were two severe flood warnings in place at Aviemore/Dalfaber and for basement properties from North Inch to Friarton Bridge, in Perth.

Sepa has since reduced its flood warnings from 50 for 36 on Monday, with four areas still on flood alert: Aberdeenshire, Central, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, and Tayside.