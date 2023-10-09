Ms Gough, who has been with Laings since 2019, leads the company’s services and bespoke departments at each of its six showrooms across the UK.

Laings said the appointment is recognition of the “significant contribution” she has made to the business, highlighting her “depth of passion, knowledge, and understanding of the jewellery and luxury watch industry”.

And it declared it underpins its commitment to maintaining a “bricks and mortar” presence on the high street and standards of customer service.

Laings, which was established in 1840, is currently in the midst of a £5 million project to develop a multi-floor Laings showroom in Rowan House elsewhere on Buchanan Street, which is scheduled to open in 2024. The project includes includes the development of a state-of-the-art workshop and refurbishment of its head office.

Stuart McDowell, managing director at Laings, said: “Serena has been a tremendous asset to Laings for over four years, working as an integral part of the expansion of our services and bespoke departments and the development of our workshops.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Serena to our UK board of directors and we’re looking forward to her focusing on her roots in a watchmaking and bringing her extensive knowledge and skills to her new role.”

Ms Gough said: “The transformation and growth in our services and bespoke business in recent years achieved by growing our team of highly skilled watchmakers and goldsmiths, shows how committed Laings is to further our integrity to our clients and embracing our responsibility to educate and improve our industry.

“A lot of time has passed since Laings was founded in 1840, when the company was very much a jewellers based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of our state-of-the-art workshops, new fantastic showrooms and facilities, and for us to return to the original Laings vision of what a jeweller is at its roots, with craftsmanship and skills in the limelight. For our teams to be able to share this with our clients and us take ownership of the quality synonymous with our brand is truly a privilege to be a part of.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside our incredibly talented team in my new role, with a shared love for skill and learning, we are all focused on delivering excellence in both the jewellery we create and services we provide whilst inspiring and nurturing the next generation of talent to grow within our industry.”