Rescuers are searching for an elderly man reported missing in a Perthshire river as heavy rain swept the country, causing flooding and transport disruption.

A search operation was launched at about 5pm on Sunday after police received a report of concern for a 77-year-old man seen in the River Tay near Strathtay, and resumed on Monday morning.

Flood warnings remain in place in many parts of Scotland although Met Office warnings of heavy rain which were in place over the weekend have now lifted.

Two severe flood warnings were in place in Aviemore/Dalfaber and Perth on Monday morning while 38 flood warnings and five flood alerts were in place elsewhere around the country.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Sunday October 8, we received a report of concern for a 77-year-old man in the water at the River Tay, near Strathtay. Emergency services are in attendance.”