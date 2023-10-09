A Scottish airport is to be offered a route subsidy to a Spanish island under a programme to boost tourism.
Edinburgh was the only Scottish airport named among 18 by La Palma Tourism Board in the Canary Islands.
Birmingham and Bristol were the only other UK sites named by the Spanish local tourism authority, it was reported.
Direct routes to La Palma from Ireland, Belgium, France, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany will also be subsidised, the Atlantico Hoy publication which covers the islands said.
The routes area aimed at "promoting economic recovery".
"Now is the time for European airlines to move their chips to bid for these funded destinations", the publication reported.
It said an airline would be expected to commit to at least one flight a week.
Edinburgh Airport has been asked for comment.
Historic Scottish jeweller makes board appointment
Laings, the Glasgow-based family jeweller, has strengthened its board as major investment plans continue to come to fruition at the company.
The jeweller, which opened a TAG Heuer boutique in its home city last month, has appointed Serena Gough to its board. Ms Gough, who has been with Laings since 2019, leads the company’s services and bespoke departments at each of its six showrooms across the UK.
UK State Pension: Should I pay to top it up?
This article appears as part of the Money HQ with Ben Stark newsletter.
If you aren’t on track to get the full State Pension, it’s possible to buy top-ups.
Those with big gaps to fill can take advantage of the government offer to make voluntary National Insurance contributions (NICs) going back 16 years. But it’s important not to delay, as the scheme comes to an end on 5 April 2025.
