On Saturday, Mr Brooke took to social media to inform customers that he had taken the decision to cease trading amid pressures caused by the cost of living crisis.

Pictured: Brawsome Bagels founder and owner Ian Brooke (Image: newsquest)

He said: "It’s with a heavy heart that today we announce the permanent closure of Brawsome Bagels. It’s been some year.

"Skyrocketing costs, changes in consumer spending due to cost of living, technical challenges, and our own personal health and wellbeing combined have forced this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision."

"To our much-loved customers, thank you for your loyalty and support over the last (nearly) 3 years, it’s been a hoot!

"We’re definitely heading on with some great memories."

Over the past two years, Brawsome Bagels has collaborated with a number of local businesses including Nowita Ice Cream and charities such as LGBT Youth Scotland, which received 50p from every sale of the shop's colourful Rainbow Bagels.

Mr Brooke continued: "We’ve worked with some great brands and small suppliers and we have collaborated with some great folk to bring you new and exciting products to our shelves.

"It’s been great being part of what is a fantastic and diverse food scene.

"And finally, most importantly, a huge thank you to our wonderful staff.

"We’ve had some lovely folk work with us over the last few years and sadly we have had to say goodbye to a fantastic bunch of people due to this closure.

"We are truly gutted it’s not worked out for our wee bagel family."

Over the weekend, the post amassed close to five hundred reactions on social media as regulars shared messages of support.

One said: "Your bagels are phenomenal. Come back somewhere else."

Another added: "Rubbish news, so sorry to see you go.

"Kicking myself for every time I walked past and didn't buy myself something.

"Hope to see you back in the future, Dumbarton Road will miss you."

To read the statement from Brawsome Bagels in full, find them on social media here.