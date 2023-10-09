It comes after a "seismic" victory for Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton by-election result, which saw Michael Shanks receive more than double the votes of SNP candidate Katy Loudon.

While the turnout was low (37 per cent), there was a significant 20 per cent swing from voters to Labour.

Anas Sarwar and Michael Shanks celebrate the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election result (Image: PA)

This has sparked speculation Labour could be on the path to victory in Scotland and defeat the Conservative party at the next general election.

Respected political scientist John Curtice said Labour could become the dominant party in Scotland if the swing in Rutherglen and Hamilton is replicated.

He said: "If this kind of swing were to be replicated across Scotland as a whole you’d be talking about the Labour Party quite clearly being the dominant party north of the border.”

Taking to the stage at the Labour party conference, Anas Sarwar is expected to say the SNP have failed to "stand up for Scotland".

He will say: "It's that failure to stand up for Scotland, that failure to put country before party that has seen people turn their backs on them.

"Now no SNP MP can sit safely, taking their communities for granted as so many have.

"So I say to Humza Yousaf: this isn't about swings or the polls - this is about putting the people of Scotland first."

The Labour party currently has two MPs in Scotland: Ian Murray (Edinburgh, South) and Michael Shanks (Rutherglen and Hamilton West).

The SNP by contrast currently has 44 members of Parliament in Scotland.

But what do you think? Is the Labour party on course to wipe out the SNP in Scotland? Or will the SNP remain the most dominant party?

Let us know by taking part in our exclusive online poll.

Anas Sarwar will be taking to the stage at the Labour party conference just before 2pm on Monday, October 9.