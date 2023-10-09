The sole passenger on the bus and the two occupants of the flat were not injured.

Police said that investigations into the incident are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday October 7 2023, a bus crashed into a ground floor flat on Blackness Avenue, Dundee.

“The male driver of the bus was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“There was one passenger on the bus, but he did not require hospital treatment.

“The two female occupants of the flat were not injured.

“The bus remains in situ and the block of flats has been evacuated.”

A spokesman for bus company Xplore Dundee said: “We cannot access the CCTV because the bus cannot be moved and therefore we cannot determine what caused the accident.

“We sympathise with the householders who have been inconvenienced and we wish the injured bus driver and passenger a speedy recovery.”