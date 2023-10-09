It will be the second worldwide location from Woods and Timberlake, who unveiled the first T-Squared Social in the heart of Manhattan to much fanfare last month.

The venue will open in 2024, subject to planning approval, in the New Picture House Cinema on North Street in St. Andrews, located minutes from the famous Old Course.

The theatre, built in 1930, will undergo extensive renovations to support its new offerings, with T-Squared Social maintaining one of the movie screen theaters for "watching theatrical films, live-to-cinema events and marquee TV programming".

READ MORE: Scotland bids to become 'Europe's leading space nation' at US summit

Developer NEXUS Luxury Collection said T-Squared Social "redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions".

David Morris, Managing Director of the New Picture House, said: "Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town's entertainment base.

"The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue.

"This unique investment opportunity will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue. We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St. Andrews.

"The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice. The Directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House on completion of the re-development works."

St Andrews (Image: unknown)

Christopher Anand, CEO and Managing Partner at NEXUS Luxury Collection, said: "We are very excited about coming to St. Andrews. Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St. Andrews. It is an honor to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf.

"Our inaugural location in New York City is exceeding all performance metrics. We are excited to open our second location here and look forward to working with the local planning board to create something truly special in St. Andrews."

Having opened the first venue in New York, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake looked to St. Andrews to debut the second location, catering to both locals and visitors.

"I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews," Woods said.

READ MORE: Scottish drinks manufacturer remains steadfast with DRS

"We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St. Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.

"The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas. Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time. We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life in New York City and now St. Andrews."

Timberlake added: "I've come to St. Andrews many times to play golf including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"I'm honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it's a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."

Inspired by upscale lounges, cocktail bars, and restaurants, T-Squared Social in St Andrews will include dining and viewing areas with multiple low and high-top tables and a variety of plush lounge areas.

Interactive games include duckpin bowling lanes, state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, and Dartsee dart lanes.

Personal touches from Woods and Timberlake will also permeate the space, including large-format glossy photographs of Woods on the golf course and Timberlake in concert adorning the walls; customized golf bags inscribed with their names; and a selection of branded-merchandise and coasters etched with their signatures.