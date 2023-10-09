An award-winning Glasgow restaurant has introduced a new midweek steak frites menu priced at £10 per person.

Chateau-X in the city's Finnieston has said that extending its current offer was a 'no-brainer' after cut-price flat iron steak served with pomme frites proved to be one of their most popular dishes.

Customers can now take advantage of the Meat the Frites menu from Monday to Wednesday with the team operating a walk-in policy.

Included in the offer is 'a simple but effective' combination of locally sourced beef served with crispy fries, a selection of homemade sauces and a seasonal tomato and a balsamic onion side salad.

General manager, Jonathan Dawson, said: “Our current steak frites offer is one of the most popular items on our menu so it was a no-brainer for us to extend this from Monday to Wednesday.

"We have also dropped the price from £15 to £10pp to make it even more affordable and enticing. 

"We understand that our customers love the exceptional quality of our food but also appreciate value for money and a good deal.

"And as consumers continue to become more price aware we want to ensure we are competitive without compromising on the quality or experience for our diners."

Chateau-X began as a lockdown venture delivering a 'luxurious chateaubriand experience' to homes across the UK.

Their Claremont Street restaurant was opened in December 2021, with beef sourced from John Gilmour Butchers and Cairnhill Farms.

After paying a visit in May last year, The Herald's food critic Ron Mackenna scored the experience 23/30 and said: "What a steak.

"A seared, caramelised hunk of Côte de Boeuf sliced across the grain, meat sprawling pinkly, appetisingly and seductively, salt sprinkled roughly on top.

"Sides less impressive overall, but it’s a concept and not a bad one. "

For more information find the Chateaux-X website here.