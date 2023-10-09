Customers can now take advantage of the Meat the Frites menu from Monday to Wednesday with the team operating a walk-in policy.

Included in the offer is 'a simple but effective' combination of locally sourced beef served with crispy fries, a selection of homemade sauces and a seasonal tomato and a balsamic onion side salad.

General manager, Jonathan Dawson, said: “Our current steak frites offer is one of the most popular items on our menu so it was a no-brainer for us to extend this from Monday to Wednesday.

"We have also dropped the price from £15 to £10pp to make it even more affordable and enticing.

"We understand that our customers love the exceptional quality of our food but also appreciate value for money and a good deal.

"And as consumers continue to become more price aware we want to ensure we are competitive without compromising on the quality or experience for our diners."

Chateau-X began as a lockdown venture delivering a 'luxurious chateaubriand experience' to homes across the UK.

Their Claremont Street restaurant was opened in December 2021, with beef sourced from John Gilmour Butchers and Cairnhill Farms.

After paying a visit in May last year, The Herald's food critic Ron Mackenna scored the experience 23/30 and said: "What a steak.

"A seared, caramelised hunk of Côte de Boeuf sliced across the grain, meat sprawling pinkly, appetisingly and seductively, salt sprinkled roughly on top.

"Sides less impressive overall, but it’s a concept and not a bad one. "

For more information find the Chateaux-X website here.