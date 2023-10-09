The shadow secretary of state for Scotland delivered a well-received speech at day two of the Labour party conference in Liverpool.
Ian Murray, the MP for Edinburgh South for 2010 joked he had been "lonely" in parliament as the party's sole representative from north of the border.
Now one of two Scottish Labour MPs at Westminster following Michael Shanks' win in Rutherglen & Hamilton West, here were the key points from his speech.
No SNP MP is safe
Following the huge Labour win in the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election, Mr Murray said he was putting the SNP on notice - and took a cheeky dig at the party's struggles.
He said: “What it means is that there is no SNP MP who can rest easy.
“A coalition of voters voted for change in Rutherglen last Thursday.
“It’s no wonder the SNP leadership is in total disarray: this time last year it was Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford, now it’s Yousaf and Flynn: that’s the biggest downgrade since Nicola Sturgeon moved out of Bute House and into her luxury camper van.”
Brand Scotland
As shadow seceretary of state for Scotland, Mr Murray pledged that he and a Labour government would boost the nation around the world if they win power.
He said: “Brand Scotland is such an easy thing to sell.
“From Harris tweed in the Western Isles to cutting edge science in my own constituency, the potential of Scotland is awe-inspiring.
“In this job I’ve seen even more evidence of what every Scot realises when they travel abroad – the soft power of Brand Scotland.
“Yet while I’ve been blown away by Scotland’s potential, I’ve seen where that potential is stifled by both Scotland’s governments.”
'Cynical politics of nationalism'
The shadow secretary of state returned to that by-election win near the end of his speech, and highlighted it as having a wider meaning beyond a single result.
Mr Murray said: “What happened in Rutherglen means nowhere is off limits for us.
“We have shown now that we can defeat the cynical politics of nationalism – and we’ve shown that I was never going to be lonely forever.
“My political hero John Smith famously said, ‘all we ask is the opportunity to serve’ – with Anas, Keir and the entire team we can serve to deliver the change Scotland needs.”
