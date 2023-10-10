Mr Kidd, who set up Get Fully Furnished 12 years ago with co-owner Ronnie Kennedy, noted there are currently about 15,000 BTR flats in the pipeline at sites throughout Scotland.

READ MORE: Scotland houses: Prime market strongest in UK and Glasgow up

Build-to-rent are purpose-built developments for private rent that are owned by pension funds and other long-term investors. It is a small but steadily growing part of the UK housing market, with most activity to date taking place in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Often having completed other BTR projects elsewhere, developers coming into Scotland have tended to bring their existing suppliers with them. Get Fully Furnished is aiming to pick up some of this work by offering a local service.

“Scotland is kind of late to the game with it all, but it is certainly coming,” Mr Kidd said. “There’s loads of sights to come so we’re really just trying to make sure we are well-placed to service these projects as and when they come about.”

READ MORE: Why we must invest in affordable housing

The business started off delivering furniture packages to landlords and letting agents in Glasgow, and after a few years it began working with house builders offering incentive furniture packages for buyers moving into new homes. It services now include kitting out show homes for builders such as Cala, Avant and Cruden, as well as replenishment furniture, staging and volume installations for serviced accommodation.

Get Fully Furnished has also worked with the National Trust for Scotland on the refurbishment of many of its holiday lettings properties throughout the country.

In addition to BTR, Mr Kidd said the company would like to expand into other types of volume work such as hotels and student accommodation.