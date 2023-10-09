New details have been announced for this year's Edinburgh Christmas celebrations as the city prepares for seven weeks of festivities.
From bustling markets to live events and a covered ice rink, activities have been planned to suit all ages as organisers promise 'the ultimate destination for festive family fun' between Friday, November 17 2023 and Saturday, January 6 2024.
Here's what you can expect:
East Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market
Friday, November 17 to Saturday, January 6
In the heart of Edinburgh's historic city centre, the East Princes Street Gardens will host a free-to-enter Christmas market with close to 70 stalls selling handmade gifts and bespoke products alongside plenty of food and drink offerings.
There you will also find Scotland's largest ferris wheel (standing at an incredible 46m tall), a Santa Train and fairground rides including a Helter-Skelter and Starflyer.
West Princes Street Gardens Family Funfair
Saturday, November 18 to Saturday, January 6
This year the West Princes Street Gardens will be home to a family-friendly fun fair complete with rides and attractions as well as food and drink stalls.
There will be plenty of festive photo opportunities on an illuminated walk with stop-off points at Edinburgh's Nativity Scene and Gardener's Cottage.
The Ross Bandstand will host a programme of community-focused events for all ages with four key themes of Light, Music Dance and Santa.
This will include live concerts, ceilidhs, silent discos and When You Wish Upon a Star’s Santa Fun Run.
St Andrew Square Winter Garden
Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, December 24
St Andrew Square will serve as a base for Santa who will be joined by a team of helpful elves.
Families are invited to attend a 'magical storytelling experience' where each child will meet Santa, learn the importance of giving, as well as receiving a gift of their own.
There will also be a special postbox and letter-writing station where requests can be sent to the North Pole.
Social Bite’s Festival of Kindness will see a 10-metre-tall 'Kindness Tree' and donation point set up to help provide food packs, gifts and shelter to hose who are most in need.
George Street West and Castle Street
Saturday, November 18 to Saturday, January 6
Even bigger and better than last year, a covered ice rink will allow visitors a unique way to enjoy the skyline of Edinburgh's New Town.
After skating there will be the chance to warm up with a hot drink or bite to eat on George Street before taking a wander through an artisan Christmas market.
Local producers Local Motive will also bring their Ethical and Scottish Christmas Fair to Castle Street from November 18 to 24 December 24.
Edinburgh’s Christmas is produced by UniqueAssembly on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council.
For more information or to book tickets now visit Edinburgh's Christmas website here.
