Openreach has revealed the 20 locations in Scotland with its best “ultrafast” broadband coverage, with Lundin Links in Fife topping the table.
Publishing the list, Openreach noted that “more than a million homes and businesses can now access ultrafast, full-fibre broadband on the company’s Scottish digital network”.
Openreach, a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group, added: “While cities are often perceived to have the best coverage, small towns dominate Openreach’s list of hotspots with the highest levels of fibre.
“Lundin Links, Fife, has the highest coverage in the whole of Scotland, with more than nine out of 10 properties able to upgrade to ultrafast broadband. Tranent, on the other side of the Forth, is a fraction behind and the West Lothian village of Fauldhouse is third.”
“Ardrossan on the North Ayrshire coast, Aviemore in Highland and Findhorn in Moray all make the top 20. In Glasgow, the build has now passed 125,000 properties, while in Aberdeen engineers have reused the city’s old cable TV network from the 1980s to speed up the rollout.”
Ardrossan is in 14th position, Aviemore is in 18th place, and Findhorn is in 19th spot.
Openreach noted it is also working with the Scottish and UK governments, through the “Reaching 100%” (R100) programme and voucher schemes, to take fibre to Scotland’s "most rural areas and hardest-to-reach properties".
It added that upgrades are ongoing from the shores of Loch Leven to island communities such as Lismore and Jura, with R100 build due to start in places such as Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire, Hillside in Angus, Ballachulish and Cromarty in Highland, and Birsay in Orkney soon.
Scottish Government Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said: “This is an important milestone in the drive to ensure more homes and businesses across Scotland benefit from full-fibre broadband, improving vital connectivity.
“We are working with Openreach to roll out future-proofed digital infrastructure to our rural towns and villages and this "Reaching 100%" build, alongside Openreach’s commercial network, will underpin economic growth and enhance communities across Scotland for decades to come.”
Openreach’s Top 20 ultrafast broadband hotspots in Scotland:
Location
Local Authority Area
1
Lundin Links
Fife
2
Tranent
East Lothian
3
Fauldhouse
West Lothian
4
Kelty
Fife
5
South Queensferry
City of Edinburgh
6
Anstruther
Fife
7
Corstorphine
City of Edinburgh
8
Whitburn
West Lothian
9
Halfway
City of Glasgow
10
Dalry
North Ayrshire
11
Penicuik
Midlothian
12
Peebles
Scottish Borders
13
Broxburn
West Lothian
14
Ardrossan
North Ayrshire
15
Dunbar
East Lothian
16
Kilbirnie
North Ayrshire
17
West Calder
West Lothian
18
Aviemore
Highland
19
Findhorn
Moray
20
Buckie
Moray
Source: Openreach: List includes publicly announced exchanges by Openreach. It excludes very small exchanges which have been predominantly upgraded using public funding.
