In a speech as she takes on his post, the new chief constable, Jo Farrell, said: “Having considered Sir Iain’s reasons, I agree Police Scotland is institutionally discriminatory.

“People with different backgrounds or experiences, including our officers and staff, have not always received the service that is their right.

“The onus is on us to challenge bad behaviour and prejudice, address gaps and eradicate bias, known or unwitting, at every level.”

She said the force’s Policing Together aims to address this.

Ms Farrell takes up the top post at Police Scotland having been chief constable of Durham Constabulary since 2019 and deputy chief constable there since 2016.

Speaking at her swearing in ceremony at Police Scotland headquarters at Tulliallan, she said: “My operational focus is on threat, harm, and risk.

“Police Scotland will focus on prevention, problem solving and proactivity, and on looking after our hard-working officers and staff so our people can deliver our vital public service.

“Police Scotland is a highly credible public sector organisation known for its compassion and it attracts huge public support.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell (right) making the oath of office in front of Justice of the Peace Gillian Thomson (left) at Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan (Image: Police Scotland)

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of so many talented, professional, and courageous police officers, staff, and volunteers.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file police officers, said: “The new chief constable has to prioritise resourcing and police numbers as the current operating model is unsustainable for police officers’ welfare and for the communities they serve.

“There are not enough officers to answer the calls never mind enough of them to attend the calls.”

It continued: “The chief constable must publicly challenge the Government and force a U-turn in the financial policies that are threatening public safety and the detection of crime.”

Police Scotland recently paused the recruitment of 200 new probationary officers amid funding pressures.

Police support staff recruitment has also been paused, except for some business-critical areas such as contact centres and custody suites, and the force is reviewing senior officer command structures and support services.

Outline proposals to accelerate the disposal of about 30 police buildings have been revealed and further details will be announced when consultation plans are finalised.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is “delighted” on Ms Farrell’s appointment and believes she has “the leadership and skills that are essential to head our national police service and to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead”.

Ms Constance said the force is in a “strong place”, adding: “Both the First Minister and I look forward to formally welcoming the new chief.

“I am sure we will forge a strong partnership, founded on a shared desire to continue the delivery of sustainable excellence within Scotland’s police service.”