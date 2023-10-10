Mr Marwaha said: “We are very pleased that our business has been acquired by CJ Lang & Son Ltd.

"It is important to us that we sold to a business who understands customer service, knows their customers and delivers great service."

READ MORE: Convenience store in Scottish town sold by leading independent player

He also said: "CJ Lang is a fantastic Scottish family business, and we know the ScotFresh stores and colleagues are in great hands. CJ Lang is passionate about working with local suppliers and offer great prices on a vast array of essential food and drink items, a range of services and affordable, great quality food-to-go.



"A huge thank you to all staff and colleagues who have worked with us over the years. Your support has been invaluable, and I very much hope you are looking forward to this new and exciting chapter."

READ MORE: Glasgow wholesaler in 'transformational' Renfrew move



The ScotFresh stores will retain their existing branding and will be operated as a separate business unit, initially, whilst being fully serviced and supported by CJ Lang’s central support teams and their distribution centre based in Dundee.



David Higgins, Cornerstone, advised ScotFresh during the acquisition.

Mr Higgins said: "The Marwaha family have become friends over the years and it was important for them to know that the business was going to another company that has strong family values."