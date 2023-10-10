CJ LANG & Son Ltd, the wholesaler for Spar in Scotland, has announced the acquisition of Glasgow-based convenience chain ScotFresh Group Ltd.

ScotFresh is an award-winning independent retail operation based in Glasgow and the Scottish central belt. The acquisition will see the nine ScotFresh branded stores and 130 staff move over to CJ Lang & Son.

Colin McLean, of Dundee-based CJ Lang & Son, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have acquired the ScotFresh Group of nine stores. ScotFresh has an excellent reputation in the industry and is a well-recognised brand with significant customer loyalty and strong relationships with suppliers.

“For now, the stores will remain branded as ScotFresh, and we will run the operation as a separate business unit within our own business so we can share best practice. We look forward to welcoming the ScotFresh management team and all store colleagues into the CJ Lang family.”

Founded by chairman Shaun Marwaha’s parents Jack and Rita in the east end of Glasgow in 1983, the business has stores in the city’s west end, Riddrie, Cardonald, Scotstoun and Denny as well as Irvine, Carluke and Dumfries. The stores have been trading with Booker.

Mr Marwaha said: “We are very pleased that our business has been acquired by CJ Lang & Son Ltd.

"It is important to us that we sold to a business who understands customer service, knows their customers and delivers great service."

He also said: "CJ Lang is a fantastic Scottish family business, and we know the ScotFresh stores and colleagues are in great hands. CJ Lang is passionate about working with local suppliers and offer great prices on a vast array of essential food and drink items, a range of services and affordable, great quality food-to-go.

"A huge thank you to all staff and colleagues who have worked with us over the years. Your support has been invaluable, and I very much hope you are looking forward to this new and exciting chapter."

The ScotFresh stores will retain their existing branding and will be operated as a separate business unit, initially, whilst being fully serviced and supported by CJ Lang’s central support teams and their distribution centre based in Dundee.

David Higgins, Cornerstone, advised ScotFresh during the acquisition.

Mr Higgins said: "The Marwaha family have become friends over the years and it was important for them to know that the business was going to another company that has strong family values."