More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing following the attacks.

Mr Cowan, 57, moved from Glasgow to Israel some years ago.

A statement from his family, released on Monday, said: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

News of Mr Cowan’s death came as First Minister Humza Yousaf revealed he has family trapped in Gaza.

Elizabeth & Maged El-Nakla, the mother and father of his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, were visiting her 93-year-old grandmother when the Hamas attack took place. They are now unable to leave to return to their Dundee home.

The First Minister's brother-in-law, Mohammed, a doctor lives in Gaza with his wife and four young children.

“Despite the best efforts of the British Foreign Office, nobody, nobody can guarantee them safe passage anywhere,” Mr Yousaf said.

“So I’m in a situation where, frankly, night by night, day by day, we don’t know whether or not my mother-in-law and father-in-law – who have nothing to do, as most Gazans don’t, with Hamas or with any terror attack – whether they will make it through the night or not.”

He said: “We cannot sleep – we are constantly watching our phones.

“When our messages do get through, we’re waiting for a reply.”

He added: “I’m worried about my family – there will be many people, including in Scotland’s Jewish community for example, who will be really worried about their family in Israel that have come to harm.

“My thoughts go out to everybody, because innocent civilians have nothing to do with the conflict, they have nothing to do with Hamas terror, have nothing to do with the loss of life and they’re the ones often – innocent people – who are paying the price.”

Mr Yousaf also issued an “unequivocal condemnation” of the Hamas attack, describing it as "unjustifiable."

As well as Mr Cowan, the British fatalities include 20-year-old Nathanel Young, a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died at the Gaza border.

Jackson Carlaw, the MSP for Eastwood, where 50% of Scotland's Jewish population, said the death of Mr Cowan was "desperately sad and grim news."

He added: "The family of Bernard Cowan, of late my Eastwood constituent, have confirmed that he was murdered on Saturday by Hamas.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief. May his memory be a blessing."

The UK government believes around 50,000 to 60,000 British nationals are in either Israel or Gaza.

Saturday’s incursion by Hamas has already resulted in more than 900 fatalities, including at least 260 people at a music festival three miles from the Gaza border.

Around 130 people, including women, children and the elderly have been taken hostage.

A Hamas spokesman has said they will murder a hostage on camera any time Israel targets civilians in Gaza.

Israeli troops are battling to secure border areas taken by the Palestinian terror group. They have launched hundreds of retaliatory airstrikes since Saturday.

According to authorities in Gaza, at least 700 Palestinians have been killed, and another 2,900 have been injured.

In London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the crisis. He said the UK would send Benjamin Netanyahu whatever support Israel needs to defend itself.

“We are working with the Israeli authorities to support them and we’re doing everything possible to support British citizens who were caught up in the attacks and the families of those who perished."

Meanwhile, authorities in the UK have ramped up security following the attack.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is writing to police chiefs in England and Wales urging them to “step up patrols and use all available powers” to prevent anti-Jewish disorder.

North of the border, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Faroque Hussain said the conflict was “having far-reaching consequences across the world.”

“While there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to anyone in Scotland, we are engaging with our national partners to ensure our communities are safe,” he added.

East Renfrewshire Council, the local authority with responsibility for Calderwood Lodge, Scotland’s only Jewish primary school, told The Herald they were liaising closely with Police Scotland to monitor the situation.

They said that the “usual security arrangements” would be in place.

However, they added that “due to the ongoing events” they would “remain vigilant and parents have been advised that pupils will be supported appropriately in the weeks ahead."

Yesterday, Mr Netanyahu's government mobilised 300,000 reservists and ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza.

Deliveries of food, water and fuel have been all blocked.

According to the Axios news website, Mr Netanyahu told President Biden that Israel would need to launch a ground operation.

"We have to go in," the Israeli leader reportedly said. "We can't negotiate now."

There is anxiety that a second front could open along the Lebanese border. Hezbollah fired three rockets toward an Israeli military outpost on Sunday.

Palestine’s ambassador to the UK has said six members of his family died from an Israeli bombardment.

He said cutting water and electricity from Gaza was a war crime.

Husam Zomlot told a Labour and Palestine event on the fringes of the party conference: “I have family in Gaza and it broke my heart just before I walked here to receive the news that I lost six of them only two hours ago because of an Israeli bombardment over their home.”

He said a cousin died, along with two of her children, adding: “Together with her husband and their mother-in-law the entire family was wiped out.”

He said Israel is seeking revenge for the Hamas atrocity, having condemned the killing of civilians.

“What Israel is doing now is revenge. Sheer vengeance.

“Those are civilians, families. It’s not going to resolve anything. Cutting water and electricity from two million people is a collective punishment. It’s a war crime. It’s not gonna lead anywhere.”