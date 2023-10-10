Hotel owner Fiona Newton said: “This is a bittersweet announcement. I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over thirty-years and can honestly say it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant.

"Our loyal staff and customer base make The Heathmount a true community hub and I will miss being at the centre of it. However, I believe it is time for a new generation to take over and build on my success so I can spend more time with my grandchildren.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Heathmount Hotel is an outstanding eight-bedroom boutique hotel with a roaring F&B business. Located on a prominent plot in Inverness’s salubrious west end, The Heathmount is a well-known institution serving residents and tourists alike.

“This hotel is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent range of drinks, warm hearty pub grub and eight outstanding boutique ensuite bedrooms. The property also benefits from an extensive outside terrace with integrated heaters, firepits and an outdoor tv.”