Scotland's most notorious road was hit by 9,500 tonnes of debris over the weekend caused by 13 landslides following heavy and persistent rainfall.
Transport Scotland's road maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland said there were seven identified landslips on the A83 - including one that reached the road on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful - after it was shut down for safety reasons.
A further six landslips were then identified within the road closed section of the road between Inverary and the Rest and Be Thankful.
Work is now well underway to clear the affected sections of the A83, with a further 2,000 tonnes on the hillside likely to need removed before the road can safely open, BEAR Scotland said.
Teams are on site monitoring the condition of the hillside and undertaking clear-up operations where it is deemed safe to do so.
READ MORE: A83 at Rest and be Thankful: Witness tells of lucky escape in landslip
Catch pits and fences at the Rest and Be Thankful stopped a further 2,500 tonnes of debris, ensuring that only a small amount reached the road, BEAR Scotland added.
The area around the A83 Rest and Be Thankful saw a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, fall over 36 hours.
Road closures remain in place between Inverarary and Tarbet due to landslides both sides of Dunoon junction. The diversion via A819/A85/A82 at A85 Dalmally is open.
Road closures are also in place on the A85 at Methven due to flooding.
Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The scale of the operation to clear the A83 is considerable, but the teams on site are working hard and for as long as they can safely do so. We’re working with partners to assess current conditions and continue the clean up in advance of further rain forecast on Tuesday.
“We want to thank the local residents in the area for their patience. Our priority is to get the road open again as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of those on site.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here