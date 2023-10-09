A further six landslips were then identified within the road closed section of the road between Inverary and the Rest and Be Thankful.

Work is now well underway to clear the affected sections of the A83, with a further 2,000 tonnes on the hillside likely to need removed before the road can safely open, BEAR Scotland said.

Teams are on site monitoring the condition of the hillside and undertaking clear-up operations where it is deemed safe to do so.

READ MORE: A83 at Rest and be Thankful: Witness tells of lucky escape in landslip

Catch pits and fences at the Rest and Be Thankful stopped a further 2,500 tonnes of debris, ensuring that only a small amount reached the road, BEAR Scotland added.

The area around the A83 Rest and Be Thankful saw a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, fall over 36 hours.

Road closures remain in place between Inverarary and Tarbet due to landslides both sides of Dunoon junction. The diversion via A819/A85/A82 at A85 Dalmally is open.

Road closures are also in place on the A85 at Methven due to flooding.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The scale of the operation to clear the A83 is considerable, but the teams on site are working hard and for as long as they can safely do so. We’re working with partners to assess current conditions and continue the clean up in advance of further rain forecast on Tuesday.

“We want to thank the local residents in the area for their patience. Our priority is to get the road open again as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of those on site.”