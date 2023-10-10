Read more: Anas Sarwar could be the next First Minister, poll suggests

Encouraged by the success of the party's "seismic" victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Labour is eyeing up the possibility of beating the SNP in Scotland and winning the next general election.

Here's how to watch the Labour party conference live, key speeches taking place on Tuesday (October 10) and what to expect.

How to watch the Labour party conference live 2023

The Labour party conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.

It will also be covered by the BBC, Sky News, and other broadcasters throughout the day.

Keep an eye on the Herald website for latest news, key moments, and analysis.

Labour party conference timetable for Tuesday, October 10

8.45am - A manifesto for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: A whole-society approach with Kevin Brennan, shadow minister for victims and sentencing

10am - Safe Passage – an effective and humane way to stop the boats with shadow Home Office and defence spokesperson, Lord Vernon Coaker

11.15am - How does Labour solve the housing crisis? With Matthew Pennycook, Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning

12.30pm - Inside LOTO: How the leader’s office works – and how to prep a conference speech with Tom Baldwin, former director of communcations under Ed Miliband

2pm - Keir Starmer speech to delegates

6pm - Beer, books and building a country that works with Lisa Nandy, shadow Secretary of State for International Development

When is Keir Starmer's Labour conference speech today?

Labour leader Keir Starmer's will make a speech at the conference hall in the ACC Liverpool at 2pm on Tuesday (October 10).

He is expected to tell delegates that Scotland can "lead the way" to a Labour government.