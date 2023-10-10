It's the final day of the Labour party conference in Liverpool, with Keir Starmer set to make a speech explaining how the party can win the next election.
Following the Conservative party conference in Manchester, Labour's gathering takes place from Sunday to Tuesday (October 8-10) and has been setting the party's key plans for the UK if it seizes power.
Read more: Anas Sarwar could be the next First Minister, poll suggests
Encouraged by the success of the party's "seismic" victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Labour is eyeing up the possibility of beating the SNP in Scotland and winning the next general election.
Here's how to watch the Labour party conference live, key speeches taking place on Tuesday (October 10) and what to expect.
How to watch the Labour party conference live 2023
The Labour party conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.
It will also be covered by the BBC, Sky News, and other broadcasters throughout the day.
Keep an eye on the Herald website for latest news, key moments, and analysis.
Labour party conference timetable for Tuesday, October 10
8.45am - A manifesto for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: A whole-society approach with Kevin Brennan, shadow minister for victims and sentencing
10am - Safe Passage – an effective and humane way to stop the boats with shadow Home Office and defence spokesperson, Lord Vernon Coaker
11.15am - How does Labour solve the housing crisis? With Matthew Pennycook, Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning
12.30pm - Inside LOTO: How the leader’s office works – and how to prep a conference speech with Tom Baldwin, former director of communcations under Ed Miliband
2pm - Keir Starmer speech to delegates
6pm - Beer, books and building a country that works with Lisa Nandy, shadow Secretary of State for International Development
When is Keir Starmer's Labour conference speech today?
Labour leader Keir Starmer's will make a speech at the conference hall in the ACC Liverpool at 2pm on Tuesday (October 10).
He is expected to tell delegates that Scotland can "lead the way" to a Labour government.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here