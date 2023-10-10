There are two severe flood warnings put in place by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) in Aviemore/Dalfaber and to basement properties from North Inch to Friarton Bridge, in Perth.

ℹ️⚠️ As a result of the extreme weather that we saw at the weekend, services are still unable to run between Perth and Stirling. The following service alterations will be in place.

• Aberdeen - Queen St start/terminate at Perth

• Edinburgh - Inverness start/terminate at Perth pic.twitter.com/60wjQeFqe9 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 10, 2023

Sepa has warned of "danger to life" and damage to buildings, as well as disruption to infrastucture on Tuesday.

While the Met Office has warned of some road closures, difficult driving conditions, and cancellations to bus and train services.

It comes after a weekend of extreme heavy rainfall saw landslips crashing onto roads, railway lines flooded, and rivers burst their banks.

Here are the latest road closures, railway service cancellations and delays, and major disruption caused by the extreme weather in Scotland.

Scotland road closures after flooding

A number of road closures are still in place across Scotland on Tuesday after the serious flooding at the weekend. They include:

The A83 both ways at the Crianlarich turn off to Inveraray Castle turn off, closed past the Rest and Be Thankful

both ways at the Crianlarich turn off to Inveraray Castle turn off, closed past the Rest and Be Thankful A816 both ways from the Tayvalich turn off to the Ardfern turn off

both ways from the Tayvalich turn off to the Ardfern turn off A92 in Fife both ways between Cupar turn off and A91 Melville Lodges roundabout

in Fife both ways between Cupar turn off and A91 Melville Lodges roundabout A81 both ways between Cobleland and Trossachs Holiday Park

both ways between Cobleland and Trossachs Holiday Park B898 closed both ways between the A827 and the A9 at Dunkeld

closed both ways between the and the at Dunkeld A984 Old Military Road closed between Meikleour and Kirkton Of Lethendy

Old Military Road closed between Meikleour and Kirkton Of Lethendy A923 closed between A984 Old Military Road and Coupar Angus

closed between A984 Old Military Road and Coupar Angus Taybridge Drive closed between B846 Taybridge Road and A827 Kenmore Road linked to Poplar Avenue closure due to flooding

Scotland train service cancellations and delays

A number of train services in Scotland are unable to run across lines which have been flooded in the extreme weather.

Other services have been disrupted and passengers have been told to expect delays. The latest updates include: