Scots are being battered with more heavy rainfall today, causing potential further disruption on flooded roads and railway lines.
The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for rain across the west of Scotland on Tuesday (October 10), from 6am to 9pm.
There are two severe flood warnings put in place by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) in Aviemore/Dalfaber and to basement properties from North Inch to Friarton Bridge, in Perth.
ℹ️⚠️ As a result of the extreme weather that we saw at the weekend, services are still unable to run between Perth and Stirling. The following service alterations will be in place.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 10, 2023
• Aberdeen - Queen St start/terminate at Perth
• Edinburgh - Inverness start/terminate at Perth pic.twitter.com/60wjQeFqe9
Sepa has warned of "danger to life" and damage to buildings, as well as disruption to infrastucture on Tuesday.
While the Met Office has warned of some road closures, difficult driving conditions, and cancellations to bus and train services.
It comes after a weekend of extreme heavy rainfall saw landslips crashing onto roads, railway lines flooded, and rivers burst their banks.
Here are the latest road closures, railway service cancellations and delays, and major disruption caused by the extreme weather in Scotland.
Read more: Scotland flooding compared to Beast from the East after extreme weather
Scotland road closures after flooding
A number of road closures are still in place across Scotland on Tuesday after the serious flooding at the weekend. They include:
- The A83 both ways at the Crianlarich turn off to Inveraray Castle turn off, closed past the Rest and Be Thankful
- A816 both ways from the Tayvalich turn off to the Ardfern turn off
- A92 in Fife both ways between Cupar turn off and A91 Melville Lodges roundabout
- A81 both ways between Cobleland and Trossachs Holiday Park
- B898 closed both ways between the A827 and the A9 at Dunkeld
- A984 Old Military Road closed between Meikleour and Kirkton Of Lethendy
- A923 closed between A984 Old Military Road and Coupar Angus
- Taybridge Drive closed between B846 Taybridge Road and A827 Kenmore Road linked to Poplar Avenue closure due to flooding
Scotland train service cancellations and delays
A number of train services in Scotland are unable to run across lines which have been flooded in the extreme weather.
Other services have been disrupted and passengers have been told to expect delays. The latest updates include:
- Services between Perth and Stirling are cancelled. Buses are running between the stations.
- Speed restrictions on the West Highland Line for Glasgow Oban, Mallaig and Kyle lines. Bus replacement services are in place.
- Trains are now able to run between Inverness and Perth
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here