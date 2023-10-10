A new report has revealed that four presidents of the University of Strathclyde’s predecessor were known enslavers.
The modern university’s origins are tied to Anderson’s Institution, founded in 1796.
Professor Richard Finlay, who led the research into the University of Strathclyde, said that Anderson’s Institution was supported in its early years by “important” donations of slave money.
“Anderson’s Institution was founded in a city that was still sucking in the profits from slavery. Indeed, it came into existence at a time when trade with the slaving economies was at its most lucrative.
“Many of the hundreds of individuals who served as Trustees of the institution will have had some kind of casual acquaintance with or participation in business connected to slavery.”
The report identified four past presidents – John Hamilton (1812-1814); James Euing (1816-19); James Andrew Anderson (1824-30 and 1839-44); and, James Smith of Jordanhill (1830-1839) – as members of the Glasgow West India Association.
Ahead of the 1833 Abolition of Slavery Act, the Glasgow West India Association lobbied in favour of slavery.
There is no evidence in the report that Anderson’s Institution itself promoted pro-slavery sentiments.
But a similar lack of anti-slavery or abolitionist sentiment has modern university leaders promising to strengthen efforts to promote racial equality and awareness.
Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal of the University of Strathclyde, said that it’s important to address the institutions’ origins.
“As an institution so closely entwined with the City of Glasgow, it was perhaps inevitable that there would be connections to the abomination that is slavery.
“It is nonetheless shocking and provides new context regarding the University’s foundational story.
“It is only right that we acknowledge this uncomfortable truth and to recognise and accept that much of our city’s, and our nation’s, history and prosperity has been built through the exploitation of other peoples and this is deeply regrettable.”
Eva Curran, President of Strath Union, called the report a “step in the right direction”.
“As a Student Union, we stand for racial equity and actively work to fight prejudice and discrimination in all its forms.
“The impacts of colonialism continue to reverberate through generations – by discussing the failings of the past, we can create a better future for all our students.”
