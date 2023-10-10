Heritage Accessories returns to the centre for the third year running, offering classically Scottish heritage hats, gloves, and scarves, perfect for beating a cold weather blast.

Glasgow-born t-shirt label, Hunky Dory has also returned, offering a unique selection of screen-printed rock and roll memorabilia-based t-shirts, jackets, and canvas bags.

READ MORE: Long-established Glasgow lettings firm changes name amid strong growth

Calendar Club has also returned for another year, with a range of 2024 calendars and diaries, as well as organisers, planners, stationery, and books.

Meanwhile Crystal Craft kiosk has joined the line-up of new retailers, offering a wide range of expertly crafted and glistening crystal giftware.

For the first time, Glasgow-based vegan cosmetics brand, Och Vegan Cosmetics will also be opening a pop-up shop at Buchanan Galleries.

The brand is known for its collection of herby, earthy, and floral scented handmade toiletries and cosmetics.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said: “Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones just got a whole lot easier as we continue to offer guests a variety of choice, from big name brands to small business champions.

“Each of these exciting new retailers are welcome additions, giving shoppers even more choice in the run-up to the festive season. Whether you’re looking for something unique, a must-have winter staple or handmade cosmetics, we’ve got it all under one roof at Buchanan Galleries.”