Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries has welcomed five new pop-up stores in the lead up to the Christmas shopping period.

Glasgow-based retailers Crystal Craft and Och Vegan Cosmetics have set up shop within Buchanan Galleries with Hunky Dory, Heritage Accessories and Calendar Club returning to the shopping centre for another year.

Heritage Accessories returns to the centre for the third year running, offering classically Scottish heritage hats, gloves, and scarves, perfect for beating a cold weather blast. 

Glasgow-born t-shirt label, Hunky Dory has also returned, offering a unique selection of screen-printed rock and roll memorabilia-based t-shirts, jackets, and canvas bags.

READ MORE: Long-established Glasgow lettings firm changes name amid strong growth

Calendar Club has also returned for another year, with a range of 2024 calendars and diaries, as well as organisers, planners, stationery, and books.

Meanwhile Crystal Craft kiosk has joined the line-up of new retailers, offering a wide range of expertly crafted and glistening crystal giftware.

For the first time, Glasgow-based vegan cosmetics brand, Och Vegan Cosmetics will also be opening a pop-up shop at Buchanan Galleries. 

The brand is known for its collection of herby, earthy, and floral scented handmade toiletries and cosmetics. 

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said: “Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones just got a whole lot easier as we continue to offer guests a variety of choice, from big name brands to small business champions.

“Each of these exciting new retailers are welcome additions, giving shoppers even more choice in the run-up to the festive season. Whether you’re looking for something unique, a must-have winter staple or handmade cosmetics, we’ve got it all under one roof at Buchanan Galleries.”