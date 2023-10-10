Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries has welcomed five new pop-up stores in the lead up to the Christmas shopping period.
Glasgow-based retailers Crystal Craft and Och Vegan Cosmetics have set up shop within Buchanan Galleries with Hunky Dory, Heritage Accessories and Calendar Club returning to the shopping centre for another year.
Heritage Accessories returns to the centre for the third year running, offering classically Scottish heritage hats, gloves, and scarves, perfect for beating a cold weather blast.
Glasgow-born t-shirt label, Hunky Dory has also returned, offering a unique selection of screen-printed rock and roll memorabilia-based t-shirts, jackets, and canvas bags.
READ MORE: Long-established Glasgow lettings firm changes name amid strong growth
Calendar Club has also returned for another year, with a range of 2024 calendars and diaries, as well as organisers, planners, stationery, and books.
Meanwhile Crystal Craft kiosk has joined the line-up of new retailers, offering a wide range of expertly crafted and glistening crystal giftware.
For the first time, Glasgow-based vegan cosmetics brand, Och Vegan Cosmetics will also be opening a pop-up shop at Buchanan Galleries.
The brand is known for its collection of herby, earthy, and floral scented handmade toiletries and cosmetics.
Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said: “Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones just got a whole lot easier as we continue to offer guests a variety of choice, from big name brands to small business champions.
“Each of these exciting new retailers are welcome additions, giving shoppers even more choice in the run-up to the festive season. Whether you’re looking for something unique, a must-have winter staple or handmade cosmetics, we’ve got it all under one roof at Buchanan Galleries.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here