A luxury hotel in Scotland has reported its ‘biggest sales week ever’ after impressing viewers of Amazing Hotels: Life Behind the Lobby last month.
The Herald previously reported that Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire had been selected as the only UK location to feature in the latest series of the popular BBC2 travel and hospitality show.
Built in 1870 by Victorian architect David Byrne, the castle received high praise from presenters Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder throughout their visit with Rinder saying: “This really is a magical place.
“It’s Disney meets kilts.”
TV audiences were offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the hotel, including a tour of The Endeavour suite.
Claimed to be the ‘most opulent penthouse castle apartment in the whole of Scotland’ a reservation comes complete with a personal butler service and private chef.
Weeks on from the broadcast, the team at Glenapp have now said that requests for bookings are ‘through the roof’ and have described an influx of visitors as ‘a fairy tale come true’.
Managing director, Jill Chalmers, said: “‘We are thrilled with the success of BBC Amazing Hotels: Life Behind the Lobby.
“It is fantastic to see our hard work behind the scenes come to life with such an authentic episode.
“Our phones have been ringing off the hook since the episode aired and compared to the same week last year, our website has coped with 12 times more visitors as a direct result of the programme.
“We have taken 6 times more bookings than the same week last year, with 60% of these bookings for the remainder of this year, and an exciting 40% for 2024 and beyond.”
The hotel has also reported an increased interest in its Hebridean Sea Safari tours, which offer guests a RIB boat tip in search of rare marine life and the chance to discover the island of Jura.
Speaking of her work on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, Monica Galetti said: “It’s really easy to forget about all of the people and hard work that goes into creating that experience for you behind the scenes when you travel.
"I really do believe it’s the people that bring these hotels to life, who bring that care and attention for that little extra touch.”
Glenapp Castle is located five minutes from the former fishing village of Ballantrae in Ayrshire.
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here