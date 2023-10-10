Built in 1870 by Victorian architect David Byrne, the castle received high praise from presenters Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder throughout their visit with Rinder saying: “This really is a magical place.

“It’s Disney meets kilts.”

Pictured: Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti (Image: Supplied)

TV audiences were offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the hotel, including a tour of The Endeavour suite.

Claimed to be the ‘most opulent penthouse castle apartment in the whole of Scotland’ a reservation comes complete with a personal butler service and private chef.

Weeks on from the broadcast, the team at Glenapp have now said that requests for bookings are ‘through the roof’ and have described an influx of visitors as ‘a fairy tale come true’.

Managing director, Jill Chalmers, said: “‘We are thrilled with the success of BBC Amazing Hotels: Life Behind the Lobby.

“It is fantastic to see our hard work behind the scenes come to life with such an authentic episode.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook since the episode aired and compared to the same week last year, our website has coped with 12 times more visitors as a direct result of the programme.

“We have taken 6 times more bookings than the same week last year, with 60% of these bookings for the remainder of this year, and an exciting 40% for 2024 and beyond.”

The hotel has also reported an increased interest in its Hebridean Sea Safari tours, which offer guests a RIB boat tip in search of rare marine life and the chance to discover the island of Jura.

Speaking of her work on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, Monica Galetti said: “It’s really easy to forget about all of the people and hard work that goes into creating that experience for you behind the scenes when you travel.

"I really do believe it’s the people that bring these hotels to life, who bring that care and attention for that little extra touch.”

Glenapp Castle is located five minutes from the former fishing village of Ballantrae in Ayrshire.

