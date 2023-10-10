Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Thursday as he made his case to be the next Prime Minister of the UK.
With a general election expected next year and his party well ahead in the polls, the MP for Holborn & St Pancras addressed his speech both to the hall and to the wider British public.
There was early drama though when an environmental activist threw glitter over the party leader.
In the trail to his highly-anticipated speech it was revealed that Sir Keir would promise a "decade of national renewal" if Labour win power, to rescue a country "ruined" by 13 years of Conservative rule.
Here are the other key lines from his speech.
Appeal to Scotland
The recent dominance of the SNP north of the border has made the path to Downing Street far more difficult for any Labour leader.
The old joke used to go that in certain Scottish constituencies they would weigh the Labour votes rather than count them, but despite a thumping win in the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election the party leader isn't banking on a return to those days.
Sir Keir said: "Scotland can lead the way to a Labour Government, but be under no illusions – we must earn every vote.
"And we must understand that the Scottish people are not just looking at us, they’re also looking at Britain.
“The challenge of change remains but, nonetheless, conference for the first time in a long time we can see a tide that is turning. Four nations that are renewing.
“Old wounds of division – exploited by the Tories and the SNP – beginning to heal. So let the message from Rutherglen and Hamilton West ring out across Britain: Labour serves working people in Scotland because Labour serves working people across all these islands.”
Middle East
Sir Keir said he was “shocked and appalled by events in Israel”, and while he reiterated his support for a two-state solution he did not condemn the "total siege" Gaza has been placed under since the attack by Hamas militants.
He added: “I utterly condemn the senseless murder of men, women and children – including British citizens – in cold blood by the terrorists of Hamas.
“This party believes in the two state solution. A Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.
“But this action by Hamas does nothing for Palestinians, and Israel must always have the right to defend her people.
“And conference, these events, the war in Ukraine, they show precisely the test of our era. The world is becoming a more volatile place.”
Message to the left
The Labour leader has been criticised by the left of his party for going back on several pledges he made before and after being elected to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, including nationalising energy companies, scrapping tution fees and raising income tax.
Mr Starmer was in no mood to offer an olive branch though as he sent a message to that wing of the party: "This new path can only be walked by a new party, a changed Labour party no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest - a party of service.
"Rebuilt, renewed, reconnected to an old partnership. A bargain, that we serve working people as they drive our country forward.
"That's why we had to change so fast, why we had to fight so hard to change this party. That's why we stood with NATO, held out our hand to business, ripped anti-semitism out by the roots, backed Ukraine: country first, party second."
Sir Keir later invited disaffected Conservatives to join his party.
New towns promised
Mr Starmer further promised to build "the next generation of new towns", utilising low quality green belt land which he called "grey belt".
He warned a failure to act will make home ownership a “luxury for the few, not the privilege of the many”.
The Labour leader set a target of building 1.5million new homes.
He said: “Sometimes the old Labour ideas are right for new times.
“So where there are good jobs, where there is good infrastructure, where there is good land for affordable homes, then we will get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky, and build the next generation of Labour new towns.”
Employment reforms
While stating that "private enterprise is the only way this country pays its way in the world", Mr Starmer reiterated that Labour would abolish zero hour contracts and provide a "real living wage".
Climate change
Labour has already pledge to set up a UK energy company based in Scotland.
Mr Starmer said: "Clean British energy is cheaper than foreign fossil fuels. That means cheaper bills for every family in the country, but also a chance to make us more competitive across the board.
“Countries like America are using this gift to create manufacturing jobs the like of which we haven’t seen for decades, and they’re not the only ones.
“So when Rishi Sunak says row back on our climate mission, I say speed ahead.
“Speed ahead with investment, speed ahead with half a million jobs, speed ahead with great British energy.”
