Sir Keir Starmer's keynote speech at the Labour party conference was interrupted by a protestor.
The party leader took to the stage in Liverpool to speak to the delegates, but before he could begin a stage invader threw glitter over his head.
The protestor threw a handful of glitter over the Labour leader and said: "True democracy is citizen-led, politics needs an update.
“We demand the people’s health, we are in crisis.”
After being wrestled to the floor he continued to yell: "We are in crisis, we are in crisis, our whole future is in jeopardy."
The protestor was dragged away by security, and Sir Keir took to the stage again after being advised to remove his jacket.
With glitter still on his collar the Labour leader said: "Thank you, thank you conference.
"If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me.
"Protest or power, that's why we changed our party, conference. That's why we changed our party.
"And it was just as well it was me, because my wife's dress is really beautiful."
His speech was introduced by Marie Tidball, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge.
The protestor was wearing a t-shirt which appears to tie him to a group called People Demand Democracy.
The group’s website says: “People Demand Democracy is a group of people from all across Britain calling for an upgrade to our current political system and using civil disobedience to get our message across.
“We are calling for a fair, proportional voting system for Westminster elections and a permanent, legally-binding national House of Citizens, selected by democratic lottery.
“People Demand Democracy has written letters to the leaders of the two leading political parties, Labour and the Conservatives, with an ultimatum: implement our demands by September 1 2023 or we will take proportionate action to get our message across.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel