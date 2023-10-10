The Israeli government has retaliated to the widespread killing of civilians by Hamas operatives over the weekend by laying siege to Palestinian communities in Gaza.

Hamas sent fighters across the border into Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented strike on Saturday, which also saw a music festival targeted.

Since the weekend’s atrocities, Israel has cut Gaza off from deliveries of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies and has launched retaliatory air strikes on the 25-mile stretch, which is home to 2.3 million people.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli military, with authorities in Gaza saying about 700 have been killed in the territory and the West Bank, with dozens more taken hostage by Hamas.

Israel has vowed a retaliation that will “reverberate … for generations”, with its mobilisation of 360,000 reservists raising questions about whether Tel Aviv will order a ground invasion.

Mr Yousaf has had an update from his mother-in-law in Gaza this morning, warning the “situation is dire”.

He told Bauer Media that “they had a terrible night”, adding that “rockets were falling all around them”.

The FM added: “The house was shaking, the children were screaming most of the night.

“They have…one day of supplies left. They are terrified to try to go out to, any market, given they are all being told to stay indoors.

“They have no way of getting out, so we’re still really in a desperate situation In a letter to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Mr Yousaf has labelled the violence by Hamas as “horrific terrorist attacks”.

He said: “The Scottish Government and I unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist actions of Hamas.

“Israel – like any other country – has a right to protect itself and its citizens from terror.”

The First Minister has warned that “too many innocent people have already lost their lives as a consequence of these completely unjustifiable and illegitimate attacks by Hamas”.

But he warned that “innocent men, women and children cannot, and should not, pay the price for the actions of a terrorist group”.

The FM said: “Collective punishment of innocent civilians cannot be justified and will do nothing to set the conditions for peace in the region.”

The SNP leader has stressed that “as the number of civilians displaced in Gaza increases and with supplies restricted, innocent people are being affected and conditions will worsen”.

He said: “The United Nations Secretary General has called for ‘relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip’ and the international community to mobilise to provide support.

“I support this view.”

Mr Yousaf added: “As a close friend and ally of Israel, I therefore ask the UK Government to call on the government of Israel to ensure innocent civilians are protected and to put in place an immediate ceasefire to allow the safe passage of civilians through the Rafah border.

“Furthermore, it should open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza to allow supplies, including food, fuel, water and medical supplies, for those civilians who are trapped, helpless and cannot leave.”

The First Minister has also called on international leaders to “be proactive and work towards an immediate ceasefire and a long-lasting peace that sees Israelis and Palestinians treated as equals”.

He added: “I am grateful for the ongoing engagement of Lord Ahmad, who has briefed me on the situation concerning UK nationals in Israel and Gaza.

“The Scottish Government stands ready to assist any efforts to support those who find themselves caught up in this tragic situation.”