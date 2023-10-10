The health board said it is unable to identify the doctor due to data protection, but confirmed that they are no longer employed by NHSGGC.

The review, completed in September, identified six patients who had suffered harm. Three of these patients died.

The health board said that significant adverse event reviews have been carried out into these cases and the patients and families affected "have been fully informed of the outcome".

The vast majority of colonoscopies performed by the doctor were for patients who had tested positive for suspected cancer as a result of routine bowel screening.

Professor Colin McKay, deputy medical director at NHSGGC, said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to patients who were not followed up appropriately and our condolences to the families of those patients who have died.

“When errors were first discovered, an immediate, comprehensive review was carried out of all cases managed by the doctor since 2020.

“Our investigations found that the doctor did not consistently follow up the results of investigations that had been completed or requested and therefore missed the opportunity for patients to be treated, including a number of patients who went on to develop malignancy.

“We would like to reassure patients that we have already contacted all those patients affected and that no other patients should be concerned that they may be involved.

“We will ensure that recommendations and any other learning from our review will be shared with other Health Boards.”

The first patient to be affected was identified in May 2022.

However, following a review of the case, the health board said it was considered to be "an isolated administrative error and there were no other signs to suggest a wider issue".

A second patient was then identified in August 2022 and a review was commissioned, initially focusing on patients who had undergone colonoscopies carried out by the consultant between April and August 2021.

NHSGGC said this review "highlighted further issues". A disciplinary investigation and formal review into the doctor’s practice began, resulting in suspension.

The General Medical Council (GMC), which regulates all UK doctors, was also notified about the investigation.

A full review of case records was subsequently undertaken by NHSGGC into all colonoscopies carried out by the doctor during the period from January 2020 to until their suspension in November 2022.

This found that more than 100 patients who had colonoscopy undertaken by this doctor were overdue for a follow-up colonoscopy.

A contact number for patients has been set up for anyone who may have concerns or questions about these issues.

The number is 0141 451 5435 and is staffed between 8am and 8pm Monday to Sunday.

Background The name of the doctor is not being made public as disclosure of the individual’s identity would potentially breach our obligations under Data Protection Legislation.