COMEDY
Jenny Eclair – Sixty Plus! (FFS!), City Halls & Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow, tonight
Taskmaster favourite Jenny Eclair is in Glasgow tonight with her latest show about life as a sexagenarian. Don’t be looking down your nose; it will come to you, too. Expect a joyous celebration of all the things that start to go wrong as we reach late-middle age. (Or is that stretching things a bit too far? When do we admit we are old?) What hasn’t gone wrong is Eclair’s way with a good line.
MUSIC
Lau-Land, Summerhall and Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, today and tomorrow
Folk trio Lau are once again inviting us into their sonic world this weekend with another celebration of Scotland’s musical community and their own creativity. The first Lau-Land mini festival since lockdown, this year’s programme sees sessions, performances and a family ceilidh. Add a raft of special guests, including Kathryn Joseph, Rachel Sermanni and Ciaran Ryan, and your weekend is sorted.
For more details visit lau-music.co.uk
Second Place on Purpose, Wojtek the Bear, out on Friday
Only have another six months or so before we get to hear Glasgow band Wojtek the Bear’s new album, shaking hands with the NME (produced by legendary producer Stephen Street, no less). But this Friday sees the release of a new single which can act as an appetiser. Second Place on Purpose is a swooning indie refrain that reminds us you can never go wrong by adding a bit of brass to a record. Add to your playlist.
FESTIVALS
Take Me Somewhere Festival, various venues, Glasgow, until October 28
Large inflatable sculptures? Check. A collaboration between an artist and seven sheets of copper metal? Check. Two Scottish hardcore bands playing simultaneously in a sound clash? Check. Performances for an audience of one? Check. Partial nudity and live welding? Check (and ouch). You couldn’t accuse this biennial festival of taking the safe option. This two-week carnival of live performance is proud of its radicalism. Those taking part this year include artist Laura Fisher, choreographer Sonya Lindfors and “professional troublemaker” Kieron Jina.
For more details visit takemesomewhere.co.uk
The Scottish International Storytelling Festival, various venues, Edinburgh, until
October 29
Meanwhile, at the other end of the M8 the latest Scottish International Storytelling Festival has kicked off. Mostly located within the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the High Street (though its outreach programme travels far and wide) the theme of this year’s festival is summed up by the legend “right to be human” on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The programme is varied, taking in stories for adults and children. We like the sound of Letters to Jackie tomorrow at 8pm, a celebration of Jackie magazine’s “agony aunts” Cathy and Claire.
Visit sisf.org.uk for details.
Choreographer Elisabeth Schilling brings her show celebrating the composer Gyorgy Ligeti’s 100th birthday to Scotland. Pianist Cathy Krier and five dancers interpret Ligeti’s avant-garde piano etudes.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here