Lau-Land, Summerhall and Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, today and tomorrow

Folk trio Lau are once again inviting us into their sonic world this weekend with another celebration of Scotland’s musical community and their own creativity. The first Lau-Land mini festival since lockdown, this year’s programme sees sessions, performances and a family ceilidh. Add a raft of special guests, including Kathryn Joseph, Rachel Sermanni and Ciaran Ryan, and your weekend is sorted.

For more details visit lau-music.co.uk

Second Place on Purpose, Wojtek the Bear, out on Friday

Only have another six months or so before we get to hear Glasgow band Wojtek the Bear’s new album, shaking hands with the NME (produced by legendary producer Stephen Street, no less). But this Friday sees the release of a new single which can act as an appetiser. Second Place on Purpose is a swooning indie refrain that reminds us you can never go wrong by adding a bit of brass to a record. Add to your playlist.

FESTIVALS

Take Me Somewhere Festival, various venues, Glasgow, until October 28

Large inflatable sculptures? Check. A collaboration between an artist and seven sheets of copper metal? Check. Two Scottish hardcore bands playing simultaneously in a sound clash? Check. Performances for an audience of one? Check. Partial nudity and live welding? Check (and ouch). You couldn’t accuse this biennial festival of taking the safe option. This two-week carnival of live performance is proud of its radicalism. Those taking part this year include artist Laura Fisher, choreographer Sonya Lindfors and “professional troublemaker” Kieron Jina.

For more details visit takemesomewhere.co.uk

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival, various venues, Edinburgh, until

October 29

Meanwhile, at the other end of the M8 the latest Scottish International Storytelling Festival has kicked off. Mostly located within the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the High Street (though its outreach programme travels far and wide) the theme of this year’s festival is summed up by the legend “right to be human” on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The programme is varied, taking in stories for adults and children. We like the sound of Letters to Jackie tomorrow at 8pm, a celebration of Jackie magazine’s “agony aunts” Cathy and Claire.

Visit sisf.org.uk for details.



Choreographer Elisabeth Schilling brings her show celebrating the composer Gyorgy Ligeti’s 100th birthday to Scotland. Pianist Cathy Krier and five dancers interpret Ligeti’s avant-garde piano etudes.