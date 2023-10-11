With questions about whether Scotland would follow, a recent poll of Herald readers found that 99 per cent of respondents support a similar mobile phone ban in Scottish schools.

But Fraser Bradwell of Unity Enterprise, a carer service in South Ayrshire, said that thousands of Scottish students are someone’s primary caregiver.

For these young carers, the situation isn’t so black-and-white.

“Unity believes it is imperative that young carers are able to maintain contact during the school day, both for their own wellbeing and that of the person they care for.

“Some young carers choose not to attend school rather than face the stress and anxiety of being out of contact for a whole day, compounding the inequality they already face.”

He added that requests for consideration shouldn’t be seen as children looking to skirt the rules.

“Any suggestion that young carers gain an unfair advantage or perk by being permitted to maintain contact with the person they care for is entirely misplaced.

“There are lots of different ways in which schools can accommodate this, and many of the schools we work with in Ayrshire have systems in place to do just that.

“We’re simply calling for this to be applied across all schools and see no reason why a more consistent approach cannot be achieved.”

Critics of phones in schools say they are sources of distraction and bullying.

Others say they are not necessary classroom resources, given the fact that many local authorities provide electronic devices to support lessons.

Kelly Munro, education officer for Carers Trust Scotland, shared the story of one Scottish student who withdrew from school “due to the worry and stress of not being able to contact the person they care for” when the school adopted a ban on mobile phones.

“Fortunately, their local young carers service was able to work with the young carer and school.

"They created a plan which allowed the young person access to their phone throughout the day so they could check on the cared for person and get the young carer back to school.”

She said this episode illustrates how the distraction caused by worrying throughout the school day can be more disruptive than checking messages between classes.

A Scottish Government spokesman said that, although decisions to ban phones are left to local authorities, “the Education Secretary (Jenny Gilruth) has been clear that she is keen to examine all the evidence on this issue”.

"The Scottish Government has provided advice and guidance on the use of mobile phones in schools, which includes that consideration should be given to the needs of some pupils, such as young carers, worried about the health of family members.”

Carers Trust Scotland welcomed the news that Scotland would not follow in England’s footsteps with a blanket ban.

But advocates warn that any attempts to consult with young carers will fall short because the majority are unknown to their school.

According to statistics from Carers Trust Scotland, roughly 5,000 young carers are recorded in SEEMiS, the student data management system in Scotland.

The Trust says that number is in stark contrast to the 30,000 carers recognized by the Scottish Government.

To combat this, Max Green MSYP submitted a motion in July to the Scottish Youth Parliament calling for mandatory training for identifying and supporting young carers in Scottish schools.

Carers Trust Scotland is currently engaging with local authorities to implement training for guidance teachers and to include more young carers in SEEMiS records.

Ms Munro said: “Young carers report that they often worry about the person they care for whilst at school and a complete ban would only heighten this.

“Young carers often remain hidden for a variety of reasons, some of the top reasons given are stigma and fear of families being split up.

“It is vital that education professionals undertake young carer awareness training so more young carers can be identified, supported and recorded in school so they can get the help they are entitled to.

“All young carers in Scotland have the right to a Young Carer Statement. This statement will detail any support needs the young carer may have, including access to their phone.”